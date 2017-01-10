10 Ways to decorate the entrance of your house

The entrance of your house or apartment represents the image of the home that you would like to depict to guests or onlookers, which is why decoration of the area is prime. From furniture, and accessories, to plants, every tiny detail counts, quintessential to welcoming your guests. If you live in an apartment, then it might be difficult to change the exterior of your door as you must adhere to the style of the apartments in your building. Having said that it doesn’t mean that you can’t make your entrance come alive, separating you from the rest.
This article brings to you several ideas that you can use to recreate a personalised atmosphere at the entrance of your house. All you need to do is adapt to our ideas and check out your potential entrances.
Wood signifies warmth and pleasant spaces generally boast of natural tones such as these. This entrance showcases large dimensions with enough space. The low table gels very well with the mirror with the large wooden frame, making the space wider and clearer. Resort to lighting such as these wall lamps to make your entrance look elegant.
Don’t limit yourself to tiny spaces at the entrance of your apartment. There’s more to that corner than just a reminder of restricted space. You can transform it into a cosy and special place with the help of certain decor. A mirror, a chair or lamps with an array of colours can be used to light up a corner. Centralise around a theme with the use of identical colours within your home to match that of the decor on the outside.
If you have columns at the entrance that are separated by a space, then you can intensify that feeling of depth by covering the space with dark wood. You can also use wallpaper to achieve the same effect. Another option open for experimentation is the use of family photos or photos in general to contrast the background material.
This narrow corridor makes use of a silvery grey color which highlights luxury at the entrance. The door along with its design and dimensions are a part of this decoration. The wall of the entrance is lined with wooden furniture designed with a different niche to make it stand out. The drawers and the illuminated shelf completes this entrance.
If you like colours to speak for you then you can let your entrance do all the talking for you. From bright colours, mirrors, frames, and tables you can transform this space into an area of fun. Contrast the entrance with a dark door and you are good to go. The small console at the entrance are of different colours, serving as an ideal place to store your keys in.
A futuristic entrance with a pop of colour is what you need to welcome just about anyone. Pay no mind to a single colour as you can experiment with more than just one! A bright mat with geometric prints hued with an array of colours is ideal for any entrance. A colourful cabin with a white one to contrast it pave the way to perfection. White walls can be used to hang up pictures and a coat hanger can accompany the entrance.
Marble flooring comes in different tones and colours, picking one for your entrance shouldn't be difficult. If you want to set up a toned down ambience, then sober tones are for you. Chandeliers and mirrors can be used to up the quotient of the entrance to one of elegance.
With modern style comes contrast. A black painted wall can often be misconstrued for setting a mood of gloominess which is why a pop of pink has been used in this entrance. It adds a touch of pop to the entire area. Couple that with an upholstered fuchsia bench and you are good to go. On the wall were designed hangers where you can place the keys, a sweater or your winter jacket, forming in this detail a different design on the black colour of the wall.
For a large entry, you can opt for a bit of greenery like this one. A tree or potted plants work well to lighten up the mood. You can also choose bright paintings as they add more life to the area. What would be the use of all this decor if you couldn't enjoy it for yourself? This is exactly why you need chairs around to allow you to make the most of these accessories.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
If you're a sucker for antiques, then let your entrance be a reflection of that. Sober colours and browns are just what you need to set up a welcoming ambience. Team these wooden vases with a pedestal of a darker hue such as the following. A painting at the back upholds this entrance far too well.
Turn to these ten ideas if ever you find the tap of ideas run dry. From elegance to play, we’ve covered them all.