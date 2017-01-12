A small house full of comfort

A small house, designed by a Brazilian architects firm, Canatelli Architecture and Design, is beautiful and comfortable. This group is dedicated to renovating spaces with a very particular vision of architecture and interior design. This humble small house is built with a very fresh spirit and modesty; here simplicity, clarity and nature of the materials complement each other.
The execution of the house in this property is quite thoughtful. The house is semi-detached on one of its sides, to maintain privacy and a practical distance from the neighboring house. Towards the rear side of the house there is a very important open space that balances the little open area in the front and allows for the much required space to develop a pleasant garden.
As we explained earlier, this house has a nice garden in its back that was possible because of the distance maintained with the neighboring plot. Perhaps it is for this reason that the back facade is the most significant in the development of this property. The highlight of this house is its slanting roof, similar to the one that we had drawn umpteen times during our school days. Two very simple doors with sliding glass join together the interior space and the garden.
The sideways of the house is smooth horizontal plane covered with terracotta flooring in locked design. It’s planned to be a walk towards the garden. A small covering made from metal covers a small portion of this walkway. The greenery of the back garden peeps out and takes over the space as the passage ends. This is a great utilization of the space and a great way to deck up the side of a home.
After having seen the rear facade of the house, undoubtedly the front facade, despite being the entrance of the house looks secondary part of it. The space for the entertainment of the family and friends is surely the back of this house. The front simply solves the purpose of access to the house in a concrete and practical manner. However, we feel that the choice of materials and its contrast with vegetation is perfect. The terracotta on the floor gives the impression that the house is placed directly on the land and that openings in it are to allow the vegetation to grow naturally.
The modestly designed kitchen is simple but full of correctly placed amenities. The ceramic floor is folded to cover the base that supports a simple white cabinet with camouflaged handles in each of the cabinets. The small window matches the proportions of furniture and complements it. The bottom is lined with vitrified mosaics that are giving a subtle neutral green color to the kitchen.
Materials such as natural wood are fashionable, economical as they save on dyes, enamels, etc. and the end result is simply eye-catching. Here in this kitchen, natural wood furniture has been used to furnish pantry, matching it well with the mosaics that cover the wall of the kitchen bottom. The selection of furniture is great and it simply blends with the surroundings. It is a good example to show how a great design can merge with the simplicity of daily life.
The pantry divides the kitchen from the living space without creating a barrier. It has high and stylish chairs. On the kitchen side a low work surface is added which is quite useful and very practical. This well-lit kitchen opens to the garden through the sliding doors. This open space is projected to integrate and expand to the social area, and is ideal when you are entertaining guests at home. Each part of it has been designed taking into account the nobility of the materials it has been made from.
A corridor can be an unpleasant space and yet it is necessary in a house. This corridor has been transformed into a beautiful passage using some small pieces to decorate the space without invading or obstructing it. A very narrow white console is placed in the end of the space, over which a few small mirrors are hanged to decorate it and brighten the space. The wooden floor creates a warm atmosphere in the corridor.
The small detail is making this bathroom special. The wall has been lined with wallpaper that looks like an intricate lacework. The sink rests on a wooden surface which has been embedded between two walls. It is also used to keep the bathroom essentials organized. The designer mirror placed on the wall stands out on its own. If you want more ideas for decorating the bathroom, click here.
We finish our tour with the visit to the main bathroom of this house. It is very modern in nature. The materials have been thoughtfully chosen and positioned to have a soothing impact, for example, a gap has been created between the mirror and wall which has been illuminated laterally to highlight the irregularity of the stone, and it generates a very special vibration and a great energy. An impeccable white marble top frames the white drawers beneath. The drawers have simple stainless steel handles. The bathroom is totally inspired and dominated by the color white.