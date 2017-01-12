A small house full of comfort

A small house, designed by a Brazilian architects firm, Canatelli Architecture and Design, is beautiful and comfortable. This group is dedicated to renovating spaces with a very particular vision of architecture and interior design. This humble small house is built with a very fresh spirit and modesty; here simplicity, clarity and nature of the materials complement each other.

The execution of the house in this property is quite thoughtful. The house is semi-detached on one of its sides, to maintain privacy and a practical distance from the neighboring house. Towards the rear side of the house there is a very important open space that balances the little open area in the front and allows for the much required space to develop a pleasant garden.