12 Amazing cladding ideas for facades

The first thing in a house that catches the attention of your guests is the entrance. So, the facade of your house should be constructed in a way that it speaks volumes about your personality and taste.
You can pick from a plethora of materials in traditional or modern style for the facade including wood, metal, or stones.
Below mentioned are some amazing ways to get inspired to give the facade of your house the desired personal touch but in style.
Add natural stones in mosaic form to a part of the facade to make it stand out. The picture above is of a 30-year old two-storey house which was given a makeover using plaster and natural stones.
The architectural design and materials to be used for any facade should be both aesthetic and functional at the same time and the picture here is an optimum example of this. With just one stone wall at the entrance and metal structured roof, the facade of the house looks stunning and enhances the overall beauty of the landscape.
The combination of stonework and wooden latticework for the facade here looks impressive. The design gives an elegant look to the entrance while keeping the privacy of the house intact.
Adorn the facade of your house with stone slabs in natural hues to give it an earthy look, just like this house. The plants here provide just the required colour to the overall look, making the entrance to the house artistic and beautiful.
Using different materials together gives the facade an abstract and stylish look. For instance, the entrance in the image here is made of metal, wood, and glass at various levels.
Give a rural look to your house’s facade by adding bricks. The brick facade here compliments the white windows and balcony beautifully, giving an edgy look to the house with minimal style.
A fountain against a stone wall at the entrance is sure to make a striking feature of your house. And if you can develop a garden along with the fountain, there is nothing like it.
When selecting the materials for the facade, it is imperative that you give equal importance to the color combination as well. The facade here has an attractive amalgamation of white, dark red, and coffee, giving the house a radiant and modern style.
A rustic facade serves perfectly for the houses which are standing in the colder regions and is best achieved by using natural materials like brick and stone, similar to the one in the image. In fact, the door in the image if you notice adds the touch of contrast incredibly.
Although you would wish to give the facade a unique look using various materials like concrete, wood, stone, and brick, make sure you do not lose the original look of your house.
Use textures with materials like in this image to give the entrance of your house a striking look. You can get in touch with the experts to get more ideas on the same.
Take a new approach to the old colonial style by playing with contrast colors and different materials to make the entrance of your abode impressive, like the house in the picture.
If these ideas have strung a cord in your creative mind, then browse through the ideabook here to get more inspired.