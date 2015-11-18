​Few tips for a modern bathroom

Alike any other room of the house, lighting plays an imperative role in the bathroom as well. It is very important to maintain proper brightness and also highlight all the distinctive displays and embellishments. The bathroom lighting should never be overwhelming as it can put an extra strain on your eyes. On the contrary, it should be ultra soothing and should exude a natural aura that makes you relax and regenerate in peace. Efficient use of LED lamps on the wall and ceiling are not only power effective but also look good against the symmetrically designed wall patterns. Incorporating concealed lighting and back-lit displays further make the designs prominent and do not get them over powered with strong brightness. Installing lights in closed cabinets and a top mirrors help in power saving and better focusing.

