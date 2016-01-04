​Design inspirations for a media room

The Media room is indeed a dream come true for movie lovers and gaming enthusiasts. This room can be used for both personal and family entertainment. Until recently it was believed that media room is an ornament of the rich and opulent. The ordinary man who paid more attention to other comfortable features of the house generally overlooked this lavish feature. But with changing times, the mindset has also gone a drastic change. People now are more welcoming and acceptable towards this luxurious feature, which can be accentuated or mellowed according to ones need. Unlike a huge media room, a home theatre can even be installed in the living room of a small city apartment. So to let you get a better idea about home theatre design, we list here some of the important steps that can help create a modern and highly functional media room.
Effective lighting is an inevitable part of the media room. While main focus should be given to the lighting resolution and effective watching power, media rooms can also support some fancy lighting as well. You can go for backlit walls and surfaces that make an easy yet stylish display like the ones shown in this media room designed by New Wave AV, Home media design & installation professionals in UK. Also the ceiling lighting in the form of star studded or sky lit creates the perfect drama in the existing dramatic surroundings. For instance, the above picture shows how neon purple light infuses charm and happiness in this zone. These lights can create a lot of difference in the existing interiors and will further ease off your movie watching experience. Make sure to have even lighting throughout the media room. Also, the placement of the lights should be such that they do not exert the eye.
On the same lines as the other rooms, even the media room needs to be subtle and neutral when it comes to interiors. The walls of the media room need to be painted in mute shades as it helps in concentration. Bright colours do not generally work in this area as they can be over straining and harmful for the eyes. However, small bright accents here and there will anyways add a classy charm to the area. Muted colours also maintain the same monotony as the rest of the house and thus inculcate an inbuilt effect. An accent wall on the opposite side of the TV is another good idea as it maintains a luxurious and distinctive charm. Replacing one wall with sliding glass doors not only adds a sense of space, but also instills warmth in the area that brings the whole family together under one roof.
A wooden pattern or framework is added to create a classy and elegant look. Wood not only gives a refreshing change from dull pastel shades, but also, if done stylishly, can create a little bit of drama in the zone. The smart inclusion of different shades of wooden patterns gives a perfect country style or rustic look to the place. They look elegant against cosy lighting and in a closed area give the feel of a perfect theatre or movie hall. Wood also helps to absorb noise therefore is regarded great for acoustics as well. Not only walls, even on the ceiling a subtle wooden framework look classy and elegant. The wooden surroundings give the feel of a wooden cabin and with the company of friends and family totally give the feel of a jungle holiday.
Everyone in the media room needs to enjoy the silver screen experience with utmost ease and comfort. The most imperative step during designing of the media room is to make it even from all sides. All the viewers should be able to view the TV from every angle. Therefore the placement of TV, projector, sound system and the chairs is highly essential. While designing you need to give due credit to expandable portions of the room as well. Centre tables, doors, windows, entrance and exit should be designed in such a way that they do not hinder the view of any other person. A 3-D display of the projector further helps in easy watching. For gaming fanatics, play stations and consoles should be created on one side of the media room for a comfortable seclusion.
A comfortable seating place is highly imperative to enjoy an engaging movie or for having an adventurous gaming experience. The rocky or uncomfortable stance of the chairs is the least you would like to experience, whether in a theater or a media room. There is a whole variety to choose from while deciding the seating for a media room. From push back recliners to ottomans to chaise lounge, all can make an easy seating accessory for your media room. However, the chairs should be placed in such a way that the movement of one person does not bother the others. There should be enough leg room and room for easy manoeuvre between chairs and rows. The sofas or recliners or couches should be provided with either a side table or cup holders for enjoying a perfect movie experience. Inbuilt recliner consoles are perfect for people crazy for video games.
As the media room is created well within a house, it should be able to keep the noise and sound levels low. The acoustics of the place should be so effective that they do not let the sound leave the room and bother other family members. This can be achieved by proper placement of sound system, LCD TV and proper insulation on the walls and ceiling. Thick insulation helps to keep the noise confined only to the media room. The acoustics can be covered with a thick fabric that not only brings additional protection, but also is in sync with the interiors of the media room. Try pairing this fabric with the carpet or rug to create a perfect harmonious effect. We hope this ideabook inspired you to bring silver screen in your house as well. For more such ideas, browse through homify. Looking for more media room designs? Here's an interesting ideabook that will help : Dazzling home theatre designs