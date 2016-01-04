​Design inspirations for a media room

As the media room is created well within a house, it should be able to keep the noise and sound levels low. The acoustics of the place should be so effective that they do not let the sound leave the room and bother other family members. This can be achieved by proper placement of sound system, LCD TV and proper insulation on the walls and ceiling. Thick insulation helps to keep the noise confined only to the media room. The acoustics can be covered with a thick fabric that not only brings additional protection, but also is in sync with the interiors of the media room. Try pairing this fabric with the carpet or rug to create a perfect harmonious effect. We hope this ideabook inspired you to bring silver screen in your house as well. For more such ideas, browse through homify. Looking for more media room designs? Here's an interesting ideabook that will help : Dazzling home theatre designs