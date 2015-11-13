6 ways to make your living room look brighter

While decorating the interior of the house the very obvious thing that hits the mind is how to make the living room look brighter and attractive. Living room is the most used and preferred corner of the house since the majority of the activity like watching television, reading, relaxing, having get together and many others are done in living room only. Even the first impression about the decoration of the house is achieved by visitors looking at the living room only. So proper planning and intelligent investment is necessary while decorating this part of the home.

While planning, it is important to understand the main objectives of the decoration. The basic aim for every living room decoration is to make it look more illuminated, energized, stylish yet functional and look bigger in area than there already exists. There are simple tips or guidelines which can be followed to achieve these objectives and make the room beautiful without spending too much excess money on decoration.