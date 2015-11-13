6 ways to make your living room look brighter

While decorating the interior of the house the very obvious thing that hits the mind is how to make the living room look brighter and attractive. Living room is the most used and preferred corner of the house since the majority of the activity like watching television, reading, relaxing, having get together and many others are done in living room only. Even the first impression about the decoration of the house is achieved by visitors looking at the living room only. So proper planning and intelligent investment is necessary while decorating this part of the home.
While planning, it is important to understand the main objectives of the decoration. The basic aim for every living room decoration is to make it look more illuminated, energized, stylish yet functional and look bigger in area than there already exists. There are simple tips or guidelines which can be followed to achieve these objectives and make the room beautiful without spending too much excess money on decoration.
Positioning of the windows is also an excellent way to increase illumination within the room with sufficient inflow outflow of fresh air. This not only energizes the room but rejuvenates the ambience and atmosphere of the living area. However positioning of the windows is crucial and it needs to be facing the sunnier sides to have maximum light within the room. Having windows in the room also are considered as energy efficient as it helps in reducing the energy bills. Canan Delevi are one of the best living home designers.
Window dressings in the living room should be simple and elegant looking. Too much fussy tiers and valances, decorative window toppers only look clumsy and block the natural light to enter the room making it more artificial. Selecting the living room curtains one must consider the texture and design of the walls, the furniture and the position of the windows but still it is best to choose comparatively light color curtains and sober flowery prints to enhance a natural look to the living area. Pastel colored curtains works best with natural lighting. If the windows face the sunny side it is wiser to choose the cooler shades of green and blue to give it the desired freshness but if it has weak lightening then warm shades are preferred to make it brighter. High ceilings should be complemented with horizontal striped curtains. Smaller living rooms should have small patterned curtains as it makes the room look wider.
One of the most preferred flooring in today’s date is the wooden flooring. It has special qualities like durability and unique natural beauty, and easy maintenance that inspire all to use the same for home décor. It must be noted that wooden flooring style cannot be duplicated.
There are two types of wooden flooring, one the light wood flooring which consists of shades in whites and natural bamboo yellow and the other dark work wood flooring having the shades of mahogany and ebony colors. Roof and floor are the largest surfaces in the room so considering the proper color for the same is extremely important as it sets the tone of the whole area.
The main advantage of using the light wood flooring in living room is that the light colors of the floor illuminates the room largely Light flooring also helps in making the room feel larger due to its soft and warm shade. Proper source of natural light is also important to get the best effects out of light wood flooring. Check out some stunning lounge chairs for living room.
Living room is a place to unwind and that is why it is important to have maximum energy resource in the area. Glass doors are an excellent option to add in the living room. The most appealing feature of these kinds of glass doors is that it helps in illuminating the room with ample natural light making it look brighter. Artificial lighting thus can be reduced and this in turn helps in saving energy bills a lot. Various types of glass doors are available in the market. The look through glass doors helps in space maximization whereas there are frosty or opaque glass doors which maintain the privacy of the room. Maintaining a glass door is easy as it does not posses the threat of rust, corrode, woodworm or too much dust. A simple wipe of cloth is enough to make it look as good as new.
Among various ways to make the living room look brighter, one that is easy to introduce is the usage of rugs. A throw rug on wooden flooring provides a splendid contrast brightening the space instantly. Using light wood flooring may suffice the purpose of illumination but to protect the floor from scratches and stains one can use rugs and carpets to get a similar effect without any risk of damage. Ensure choosing a light colored brighter tone carpet that complements the color of the walls too.
One of the best ways of making the living room brighter is by installing mirrors. A well positioned mirror helps in utilizing the natural light of the room at its best, enhances the beauty of the room as well as makes the area look larger. Mirrors across the window create a reflection and an illusion of space that helps in brightening the area. Even mirrors within two windows create a illusion of another window and increases the natural light within the room. Installing a mirror is easy and maintaining it can be done without any further investment.
In a nutshell, there are various easy to implement ideas and ways to make the living room look brighter. One just needs to plan well so that the natural light resource gets utilized at its best and the colors and patterns used inside the room helps in brightening the area. In general a light pattern and color generates more light. So why wait, remodel the living room as per your preference and enlighten the area, the way you always wanted.