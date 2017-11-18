​6 ways to decorate your house in a traditional South Indian style

So after discussing rooms and patterns, lets talk about traditional products and collectibles. Even though a South Indian apartment will be fitted with modern and effective lighting, there will always be a cosy corner that will utilize traditional lamps and lanterns. Just like the ones depicted in the picture, similar lamps are fitted in either the bedroom or the dining area. These lamps imbue an air of warmth and friendliness and take you back in those times when LED and LCD never even had an existence. These lamps were traditionally fuelled by kerosene and coal, but, in accordance with the Eco-friendly nature, they now come fitted with LED lamps. The intricate glass designs and wisely coloured patterns make a blissful ambience to enjoy a good read or an old movie with your loved ones. They can either be used in suspended form or on side tables. In both cases the effect will be mesmerising.