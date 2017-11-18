​6 ways to decorate your house in a traditional South Indian style

India is a land of diversity. Not only it has a diverse terrain, but also a plethora of languages, culture, beliefs and cuisines. From this wide range, we pick a South Indian culture and will showcase how a traditional South Indian home looks like. Constituting majorly the four states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, South Indian homes are simple and deeply rooted. They prove the phrase, ‘Simple living and high thinking’ absolutely true. No doubt the home designs and patterns have shifted the gear with the modern times, but there always be a single corner of the home that will be traditional in its true sense. This can either be a traditional kitchen or a cosy courtyard that brings the whole family together. Let us walk you through some peculiar products and architecture that you are surely bound to notice in a South Indian household.
Cosy courtyard is the Indian version of Patio, Balcony or outer decks, which are more recent terms. A typical South Indian home will surely have a courtyard unless it is a small city apartment. Courtyards generate a sense of togetherness. They are an ideal place to enjoy sky lit nights or even a good read during the evenings. The experience of the whole family sitting together for the evening tea amidst chirping of birds is undoubtedly out of this world. This place does not need much embellishment as it comes with a comfortable seating area, which can be minimally designed using high quality wood or stone platforms and cushions. The inclusion of soft lights completes the overall soothing ambience. Designed by DD architects in Thrissur, this design is a perfect example of a a traditional South Indian courtyard.
Not only South Indian houses, but every Indian household is fitted with a Puja room. Be it small or big, a puja room will surely find its place in South Indian houses. While city apartments usually prefer a wooden wall mounted Puja room due to the space constraint, the older houses or bungalows have a separate room designed only for this purpose. A traditional south Indian household gives special emphasis on big Puja rooms. These rooms are embellished with temple bells, which along with the sweet fragrance of flowers make an awesome start of the day. The temple bells reinforce the belief and faith in the almighty and also help to recreate the aura of a mini temple. Their enchanting sound fills the whole house with divinity and bliss.
So after discussing rooms and patterns, lets talk about traditional products and collectibles. Even though a South Indian apartment will be fitted with modern and effective lighting, there will always be a cosy corner that will utilize traditional lamps and lanterns. Just like the ones depicted in the picture, similar lamps are fitted in either the bedroom or the dining area. These lamps imbue an air of warmth and friendliness and take you back in those times when LED and LCD never even had an existence. These lamps were traditionally fuelled by kerosene and coal, but, in accordance with the Eco-friendly nature, they now come fitted with LED lamps. The intricate glass designs and wisely coloured patterns make a blissful ambience to enjoy a good read or an old movie with your loved ones. They can either be used in suspended form or on side tables. In both cases the effect will be mesmerising.
Flower display Brass has been the most trusted metal for showpieces and collectibles. It is time tested and even after regular exposure to air, does not lose its charm, whatsoever. It is easily affordable and can be moulded into desired shapes and designs. Brass flower bowls have been very common in South Indian households. A regular practice is to fill these with water and lovely petals of rose, marigold or even gerberas. These bowls come in varies shapes and sizes. They can either be placed on a tabletop or can even be suspended from strong harness. In both the cases, the brass flower display finds a permanent spot in a South Indian living room. These are intricately designed with traditional carvings and handles that make their placement and hold very easy. Fill them up with a mix of colourful flowers and create a spa like Zen in your living room. You can even polish them with gold or silver, according to your taste.
Rangoli or floor murals are the most common sight in South Indian households. It is basically the highlighting factor that separates them from other households. An everyday practice for a South Indian female involves early morning Puja that is strictly followed by a beautiful rangoli pattern outside the main door. It is believed that everyday new rangoli should be created to welcome the Lord in your house, afresh. Now, according to your house layout and design you can select or make floor murals as per taste. Traditional colourful patterns included peacocks, deities, temples and even huge flowers. The latest discovery is the 3-D floor mural that imparts a totally new dimension to the design. It eliminates the need of drawing with its simple cut, paste and ready to use material.
Paintings generate a warm and friendly atmosphere. And historically rich paintings act as a remembrance of the old historic times and rich culture. South Indian paintings are usually a blend of deities embellished in golden or silver formats. You cannot complete a South Indian house without the presence of this affordable and charming wall art. These paintings add colour and luxury to the rooms and does not limit the presence of the superpower only till the Puja room. It actually makes it ubiquitous by spreading its bliss in every room. They bring good luck and are considered highly auspicious by all. The interesting colours and patterns look absolutely splendid on brass or copper frame that is further polished with gold or silver. Even in much simpler tones, paintings exude an unmatched calming effect.