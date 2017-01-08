Hello and welcome to the very first Top 5 list of Homify for the year 2017. Well, the year has started and there are lots of trends change expected to come this year. Today, the top 5 list includes some unique ideabooks including the Pooja room designs, TV room ideas, kitchen images, Vastu tips for home and beautiful cooking area. Have a detailed look at them and learn more about the topic by clicking the links mentioned.
Pooja rooms seem to be back in demand as people are looking for some religious thoughts for an auspicious start. This ideabook brings you 10 different Pooja room styles for small to medium sized apartments. Each of the styles are different and beautiful in their own way. So, without any wait, click on this link and have a look at what you can do with your spiritual corner of your house.
Everyone wishes to start their new year on a positive note and invite good fortune to their home. The entire concept of Vastu revolved around the energy sources that bring peace and success to a family. Invite energy and happiness to your newly constructed, renovated or designed home. Know the essential Vastu tips to invite fortune to your home from this link.
In today's time, when the size of houses is shrinking and there is no separate space to create TV room or entertainment room within your house, people are preferring to have TV installed within their living room or bedrooms. Choices are endless to create an exceptional entertainment corner for yourself. You just need to think beyond ordinary. Go through this ideabook that will take you on a tour of 30 different TV room designs in one go.
Look at some of the best TV room designs for small houses from here.
Kitchen forms an important part of any home and you cannot deny the fact that design and structure of a kitchen impacts your interest in cooking. A well designed and organized kitchen lets you enjoy more than usual time whereas a messy structure add worries and woes to the chef of the home.
To present you with some approved and highly liked designs, here is a guide that teaches about best small kitchens of 2016. You can reach the guide from here.
A popular design pattern for kitchens in Indian homes is L shaped kitchen. Whether you are short of space or want to have a big counter without disturbance in walking space, L shaped kitchens are a big hit anyways. Though, it might sound a rather common design for kitchens, it can have several variations, and you can truly have a unique kitchen.
Here are some of the best L-Shaped kitchens done by designers all around the country.