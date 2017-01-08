Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 articles of the week—Pooja room designs, Vastu tips and more!

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
The Finishing Touches..., Clayton Munroe Clayton Munroe Windows & doors Doorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel
Hello and welcome to the very first Top 5 list of Homify for the year 2017. Well, the year has started and there are lots of trends change expected to come this year. Today, the top 5 list includes some unique ideabooks including the Pooja room designs, TV room ideas, kitchen images, Vastu tips for home and beautiful cooking area. Have a detailed look at them and learn more about the topic by clicking the links mentioned. 

10 Ideal pooja rooms for a small apartment

MANDIR ROOM / AREA, HJ TALREJA ASSOCIATES HJ TALREJA ASSOCIATES HouseholdAccessories & decoration
MANDIR ROOM / AREA

MANDIR ROOM / AREA

HJ TALREJA ASSOCIATES
HJ TALREJA ASSOCIATES
HJ TALREJA ASSOCIATES

Pooja rooms seem to be back in demand as people are looking for some religious thoughts for an auspicious start. This ideabook brings you 10 different Pooja room styles for small to medium sized apartments. Each of the styles are different and beautiful in their own way. So, without any wait, click on this link and have a look at what you can do with your spiritual corner of your house. 

Vastu tips for your home for good fortune

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Casa Clemente

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Everyone wishes to start their new year on a positive note and invite good fortune to their home. The entire concept of Vastu revolved around the energy sources that bring peace and success to a family. Invite energy and happiness to your newly constructed, renovated or designed home. Know the essential Vastu tips to invite fortune to your home from this link.

30 TV room ideas for small houses!

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

In today's time, when the size of houses is shrinking and there is no separate space to create TV room or entertainment room within your house, people are preferring to have TV installed within their living room or bedrooms. Choices are endless to create an exceptional entertainment corner for yourself. You just need to think beyond ordinary. Go through this ideabook that will take you on a tour of 30 different TV room designs in one go.

Look at some of the best TV room designs for small houses from here

Best small kitchens of 2016

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Apartamento Publicitária

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Kitchen forms an important part of any home and you cannot deny the fact that design and structure of a kitchen impacts your interest in cooking. A well designed and organized kitchen lets you enjoy more than usual time whereas a messy structure add worries and woes to the chef of the home. 

To present you with some approved and highly liked designs, here is a guide that teaches about best small kitchens of 2016. You can reach the guide from here

L Shaped kitchens for Indian homes

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue modular kitchen,home interiors,CapriCoast,Bangalore Homes
Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

A popular design pattern for kitchens in Indian homes is L shaped kitchen. Whether you are short of space or want to have a big counter without disturbance in walking space, L shaped kitchens are a big hit anyways. Though, it might sound a rather common design for kitchens, it can have several variations, and you can truly have a unique kitchen.

Here are some of the best L-Shaped kitchens done by designers all around the country.

A vibrant and playful apartment for modern Indian couples
Don't forget to leave your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

