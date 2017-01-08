In today's time, when the size of houses is shrinking and there is no separate space to create TV room or entertainment room within your house, people are preferring to have TV installed within their living room or bedrooms. Choices are endless to create an exceptional entertainment corner for yourself. You just need to think beyond ordinary. Go through this ideabook that will take you on a tour of 30 different TV room designs in one go.

Look at some of the best TV room designs for small houses from here.