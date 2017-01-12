12 cheap and stylish ways to use bamboo in your home

All over the world, people have discovered the benefits of using bamboo. It’s not only a versatile and eco-friendly option but can also make a home look stylish. Of course, bamboo has been used by architects and designers for centuries in Asia for building homes. However, it was always considered a poor man’s alternative to wood and gradually lost its charm. Such a shame, because bamboo is not only environment friendly to cultivate but also strong and affordable, making it the perfect choice if you are looking to make your home green on a small budget!

How can you use bamboo to bring style to your home? We’ve highlighted 12 options for you.