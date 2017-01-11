10 Small and easy repairs you can do yourself at home

Kitchen counters with laminated surfaces look as elegant as those made of natural stone and are just as long lasting if maintained well. In this modern kitchen that has a breakfast bar built above the counter it is difficult to recognize this as laminate at first glance. While correcting chipped or cracked stone counters is difficult, repairing a laminated counter is an effortless task as all you need is the right adhesive to fit the sheet back into counter. Just clean both the sides and apply the adhesive before pressing the laminate sheet down in place and resting a heavy object on top until it dries.

