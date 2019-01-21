15 pictures of TV in bedroom

One of the most important elements of any bedroom or a living room apart from the bed and sofa is the TV unit. This entertainment system is the main attraction for any area it is placed in which is why you need to keep it classy. There are a wide range of styles and orientation designs that you can experiment with. We have curated a handful of beautiful and classy images of TV sets in bedrooms. Do take a look at them and let us know which one in particular caught your attention.
A dark wooden TV cabinet in your bedroom looks warm and attractive. The TV rests on a wooden frame cut out specifically to house it and looks to be an extension of the cabinet running along the edges of the room.
An attractive TV cabinet unit is in the offing which makes use of a wooden frame that upholds the TV while a lone shelf below houses the sound system. The arrangement, in addition to taking up minimal space is fully functional making it the perfect setting.
This bedroom takes all things false to a whole new level- a false ceiling combined with a false wall. The TV unit protrudes from the wall while lighting illuminates it. Single shelves and a table top have also been incorporated into the design.
Traditional designs seem to be the best bet particularly for their ease of being carried out in addition to bringing forth the essentials. This TV unit makes use of shelves and a base of wooden drawers for showpieces and artifacts to rest upon.
If you would like the leisure of watching your favorite TV shows to extend from the comfort of the sofa to that of the bed, then this design is ideal for you. The frame on which is rests is essentially a continuation of the false ceiling with bright embossed prints on it.
Less really is more as this next bedroom demonstrates. It makes use of two mustard hued shelves that lie on either side of the TV which rests on a neutral toned wall. The shelves serve as a table top as well making this more than a regular TV unit.
Explore these gorgeous small bedroom designs.
This TV unit design is interesting particularly due to the paradigm shift from regular designs. An ideal scenario would involve the use of a frame for the TV while the remaining parts of the wall be left plain. Here, however, we witness a number of wooden rows extending from the board of the wall, and halting right where the TV begins.
Glassy and glossy- the look of this bedroom is accentuated with the presence of a large flat screen TV. The TV rests on a large grey wall with lighted columns illuminating the design. The pattern extends all the way to the bottom making for quite the appeal.
The flat screen TV rests on a cream frame that is of the same hue as the walls and flooring in the bedroom. The frame is olive green in color with golden motifs engraved on it. The lighting shines the right kind of light on this design!
If luxury living is your style then you cannot ignore this design! The TV rests on a textured wall which has a lone shelf at the bottom with rounded edges. Wall paintings and the TV are of similar dimensions making for the ideal design.
A lavish lifestyle calls for components that primarily don golden or ivory hues. The bed stays closer to the TV with everything else placed nearby. The white glossy wall which hosts the flat screen TV ends a little above the ground in a series of cabinets.
A beautiful TV design with lots of lighting makes for a beautiful design. The TV rests on an extension of the wall which is illuminated with a glow that runs along its edges. A shelf at the bottom allows for showpieces to be placed on.
Simple styled TV placements in front of the bed are apt for regular Indian homes. The wall unit here combines a number of elements including glass shelves, a black wooden frame and drawers with silver handles at the bottom.
Showcase your decor in a stylish way and everything will look beautiful without the need of TV cabinet! The false ceiling is studded with lights and extends all the way to the other end of the room. With vertical lines running along it the need for a unit is eliminated.
A very simple but royal design that does not occupy too much space but still manages to look attractive is seen in the above image. The wall is artistically shaped to have it emulate rough edges which let illumination out!
For more inspiration on lighting ideas for the bedroom, follow the link!