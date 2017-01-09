An average 1950s home gets a dramatic renovation

This is a surprising story of an old and neglected 1950’s house which was given a complete makeover and turned into a family home.
Since the building was so old, everything had to be changed from ground up including plumbing, electrical works, and tiles. The first floor of the building was also modified completely by installing a new staircase and an open-plan kitchen.
Here is a look at the entire makeover process of this home done by talented designers:
Before the work began, this 1950s house needed some serious attention since the garden was outgrown, floors uneven, and wiring dangerous. All in all, the house was not somewhere a family could live.
The fire was actually intentional in the house to get rid of the extra vegetation and clear out the entire garden so that new plants could be easily planted.
From the rear, the house looks the same, but just better with the love and care that has been given by the designers. There is a pitched roof and bi-folding doors which lead out to the small patio and a big family garden.
There is also fencing on the sides which provides much needed privacy to the family.
The transformation is so much clearer when you look at the outhouse which is not just beautiful but it also provides extra storage space for the family. The garden also comes into its own with newly laid turfs and flowers, giving the whole space a pop of colour.
The kitchen in the house has a rather neutral colour tone with soft white and muted grey shades. The stainless steel lamps and fittings give the kitchen an industrial feel, while the pale timber floorboards give the kitchen a more Scandinavian feel.
There is also a kitchen island which has a glossy white top and tools all around for sitting down to enjoy food. The entire kitchen is truly modern, chic, and minimal.
This is just one of the three bathrooms in the house but it is certainly the biggest one. The tiles are of darken wooden shade and they provide the right canvas for the white cabinets. Of course, the 70’s inspired prints on the floor should not be neglected.
The bedroom is simple and yet, effective. The entire space is a completely minimalistic, all thanks to the big wardrobe which easily hides all the clutter behind it. The neutral tone of the curtain completely matches with the bed and the wardrobe.
Right from the kitchen area, you are taken to the living room which has been rightfully maintained with the same colour palette and style. The light is so evenly scattered around the living room that you instantly feel comfortable and relaxed, and there is also natural light coming in for the much needed vitamin D.
