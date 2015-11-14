7 Beautiful accessories for a childrens room

A child is undeniably the most important part of the parents’ life. Therefore, when it comes to making them happy, they will not want to settle for anything less than the best. Accessories for childrens room are extremely important in increasing the overall beauty of a kids room. If truth be told, setting up and decorating kids room could be far more challenging. Kids outgrow their interests and hobbies faster than one can imagine. Staying caught up with their proclivities could be testing at times. But this is also one arena of endless creative possibilities. The enthusiasm laced with the love for the kid makes the process a lot more fun. Let's check out some stunning accessories for kids rooms:
It goes without saying that bed is also one of the most important accessories for childrens room. Surprisingly, choosing the right bed for the kid could be more difficult for the parents than picking their own. While they need to keep the style and comfort in mind, they also know that safety is of paramount importance. The size of the bad must also be appropriate to the kid’s age and development stage. A lot of kids get difficult when it comes to putting them to bed. Therefore, when picking the bed for the kid, parents could think about making it more fun so that the kids look forward to rolling into it every night. The bed that represents the kid’s interests and hobbies is definitely more appealing to them. Read more on how to keep your kids bedroom neat.
While picking out accessories for the kids room, mosquito netting must be at the top in the list. Setting up the kids room is not all about style and visual appeal; safety is also extremely crucial. Mosquito netting keeps the harmful pests away from the kid and not only ensures a sound sleep but also prevention from diseases. But this does not mean the netting has to look out of place in the otherwise visually playful room. Netting are available in a number of styles and can blend in very well with the theme of the room. Lavradio Design creates beautiful kids room as per the requirements of clients.
Every kid loves to laze on their bed, lying over the soft cushions, hence one should go for soft and fluffy cushions that the kids can keep by them when they snug in their bed. Solid, plain, muted, and dull colors are a no-no for children. If the kids watch cartoons, which is very likely, then the cushion covers with their favorite characters printed on them would be a great choice. Girls also enjoy large butterfly, floral or paisley prints while the boys prefer sportier looks depicting some action; such as cushions with the photo of their favorite player.
While considering the wall decor in the kid’s room, it is always best to think decals and stickers over the wallpapers. Kids grow out of images and designs rather quickly and wallpapers tend to be somewhat permanent. Decals and stickers are not only easy to install but they can also be removed with more ease. Moreover, they are relatively quite inexpensive too. This is precisely why they are one of the best accessories for childrens room. While choosing the wall stickers, it would be best to consult the kids and ask them how they would like it to be. They are available in a number of designs and prints including cartoon characters, animals, flowers, food items, and more.
While buying the lamp for the kid’s room, safety of the kid should be the topmost consideration. The lighting fixtures in the children’s room, especially the ones that are within the reach, should have properly insulated wiring. The lamps must be made of non-toxic materials and have no sharp edges lest the kid end up with the injury. The lighting in the kids room also needs to be gentle or it may disrupt their sleeping pattern. It is best to buy a lamp which is visually appealing to the kid and also in sync with the theme of the room. Lamp shades are available in many designs and prints. One can take the pick from animal, cartoon, floral, or sports prints.
Since the kids tend to turn everything upside down in their room, parents must expect their kids’ rooms to be more unorganized than their own. That said, the importance of a closet in the little angel’s room cannot be undermined. The closet provides a great storage space for keeping clothes, toys, and other belongings. To make sure that the kids meddle a little less with the closet, parents can make them envisage it as a place where their favourite clothes and belongings rest in the night. Safety should be the primary concern while picking the closet. Therefore, it shouldn’t have any sharp edges and the materials used should be non-toxic. The height of the closet should be in accordance to the kids’ age so that they can reach out to the shelves with their small arms.
Soft toys are definitely a must-have for every kid’s room, whether girl or a boy. It is surprising how the kids of just about any age instantly build the bond with the friendly stuffed toys and some of them hold onto it even when they come of age. Parents looking to buy stuffed toys for their kids have plethora of options. However, not every stuffed toy is appropriate for the kids of every age. For the kids under 2-years, stuffed toys in bold, bright and striking colors with shorter fur are the best as they can hog their attention immediately. A kid older than 3 year would like to own a toy that represents their favorite animal or character.
The accessories play a very important role in setting up the kids’ room perfectly. The room has to be visually appealing and appear playful and the kid should be able to have a lot of fun there. At the same time the room setup must serve the purpose of utility and also be completely safe.