12 Tips to improve your small kitchen

Planning a small kitchen may sound intimidating, but is not as tough as it is assumed. You don’t always need to spend big bucks to transform an outdated kitchen. Whether it’s your old home or you just got the keys to your new home, here are some easy tricks to opt for when you are planning a small kitchen:
Don’t spend your time in painting nooks and crannies of each cabinet, instead, focus on a single wall.
Give a delightful texture to the wall by going against the odds of your kitchen. The green leafy texture of this kitchen adds life to the place.
The kitchen shown in this picture is elegantly showcasing its high ceilings along with the L-shaped structure. White wood and steel are two ruling elements and you can see how effortlessly they are combined.
If the light in the kitchen is not optimal, it is likely to turn the place dull and boring. After all, lighting is an important aspect and it is capable of transforming the interior of the kitchen. Replace your decade old light fixtures with a colourful pendant light, just like in this kitchen.
Space and light has been beautifully utilized in this kitchen. Although, there are very few surfaces, yet the cabinets and furniture make this kitchen utterly practical. The bright shades and opulent lights give a true contrast to the kitchen decor, giving a bright and elegant outlook.
People have resisted the implementation of colourful floors, but designers of this kitchen have busted this myth. Bright yellow flooring has been paired with shiny furniture and the result is overwhelming.
Opt for small furniture that serves the kitchen without consuming much space. The kitchen here displays a wide selection of furniture and the implementation is effortless. Slim chairs, small tables, and petite benches can be your quick pick.
This picture has given a good idea about the internal structure of the kitchen. The corner drawers have boosted the storage capacity and open a way to keep the kitchen more organized.
Shifting the focus on the ceiling of the house is the right choice when you are dealing with a small kitchen like this which displays beautiful colours along with a high ceiling.
Enough of those closed cabins that bring a sense of curiosity among the guests. Showcase your kitchen assets with open shelves. Your true inspiration can be this kitchen with a stunning display of open shelves.
Not only does this kitchen look amazing, but it is also cost-effective. The minimalistic style boasts the right distribution in every corner.
The kitchen cabinet in this project is making all the difference. Designs of the cabinets have gone beyond the ordinary style and instead of sticking to the actual corner; they showcase a new dimension.
While we all love kitchen islands, the only reason we don't use it in our kitchens is because they take up a lot of space. But what if we told you—you could have your dream kitchen island and still save up on storage by turning the kitchen island into a storage box, just like this one.
Take an idea from these kitchen designs and you can have an improved kitchen without spending much.