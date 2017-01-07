Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Tips to improve your small kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Planning a small kitchen may sound intimidating, but is not as tough as it is assumed. You don’t always need to spend big bucks to transform an outdated kitchen. Whether it’s your old home or you just got the keys to your new home, here are some easy tricks to opt for when you are planning a small kitchen:

1. ​Paint an accent wall

IN THE PALM GROOVE Pixers Living roomAccessories & decoration pantone 2017,greenery,green
Pixers

IN THE PALM GROOVE

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Don’t spend your time in painting nooks and crannies of each cabinet, instead, focus on a single wall.

Give a delightful texture to the wall by going against the odds of your kitchen. The green leafy texture of this kitchen adds life to the place.

​2. Industrial design

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Warehouse kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

The kitchen shown in this picture is elegantly showcasing its high ceilings along with the L-shaped structure. White wood and steel are two ruling elements and you can see how effortlessly they are combined.

3. ​Bring in more lights

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern kitchen Countertop,Tap,Sink,Cabinetry,Furniture,Table,Plant,Kitchen,Plumbing fixture,Wood
Premdas Krishna

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

If the light in the kitchen is not optimal, it is likely to turn the place dull and boring. After all, lighting is an important aspect and it is capable of transforming the interior of the kitchen. Replace your decade old light fixtures with a colourful pendant light, just like in this kitchen.

​4. With delicate touches

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited Modern kitchen Plywood Blue modular kitchen,home interiors,CapriCoast,Bangalore Homes
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Ixia L-shaped modular kitchen

CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited
CapriCoast Home Solutions Private Limited

Space and light has been beautifully utilized in this kitchen. Although, there are very few surfaces, yet the cabinets and furniture make this kitchen utterly practical. The bright shades and opulent lights give a true contrast to the kitchen decor, giving a bright and elegant outlook.

​5. Vibrant floors

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

People have resisted the implementation of colourful floors, but designers of this kitchen have busted this myth. Bright yellow flooring has been paired with shiny furniture and the result is overwhelming.

6. ​Choose small furniture

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Opt for small furniture that serves the kitchen without consuming much space. The kitchen here displays a wide selection of furniture and the implementation is effortless. Slim chairs, small tables, and petite benches can be your quick pick.


7. Divide the drawers for easy storage

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

This picture has given a good idea about the internal structure of the kitchen. The corner drawers have boosted the storage capacity and open a way to keep the kitchen more organized.

8. ​Get a high ceiling

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shifting the focus on the ceiling of the house is the right choice when you are dealing with a small kitchen like this which displays beautiful colours along with a high ceiling.

9. ​Go for open cabinets

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

Enough of those closed cabins that bring a sense of curiosity among the guests. Showcase your kitchen assets with open shelves. Your true inspiration can be this kitchen with a stunning display of open shelves.

10. ​Classic and minimal style

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Not only does this kitchen look amazing, but it is also cost-effective. The minimalistic style boasts the right distribution in every corner.

​11. Utilize the corner

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA Modern kitchen
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA

ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA

The kitchen cabinet in this project is making all the difference.  Designs of the cabinets have gone beyond the ordinary style and instead of sticking to the actual corner; they showcase a new dimension.

12. Multipurpose kitchen island

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

While we all love kitchen islands, the only reason we don't use it in our kitchens is because they take up a lot of space. But what if we told you—you could have your dream kitchen island and still save up on storage by turning the kitchen island into a storage box, just like this one.

Take an idea from these kitchen designs and you can have an improved kitchen without spending much.

Which one of these small kitchen tips was your favourite?


