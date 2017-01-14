A stylish and comfortable home in Mumbai

Situated on the Altamount Road in Mumbai, this home’s decor and design clearly indicates that it is a part of an upmarket neighbourhood. Rendered by the interior architects at Dhruva Samal & Associates, this residence boasts of spacious and minimally furnished interiors, tasteful furniture and designs which are trendy yet classy. The colour palette is mostly neutral, though pops of bright hues appear randomly for visual appeal. Read on to know more.
The smooth marble floor and dark grey feature wall in the living area make for an inviting atmosphere. The tall wood and glass cabinet in the corner and the TV unit are carved elegantly and go well with the beautiful chairs. Wall to wall glass windows behind the chairs bring in lots of sunlight during the day. And when the heat becomes unbearable, the soft white drapes are drawn.
The chairs you just saw in the living space come with beautifully carved silver frames and rich purple upholstery. They look regal and vintage. The bright pink cushions with green borders and floral prints add spice to the seating.
Shades of brown, beige and white dominate the home bar, with indirect lighting creating a relaxing mood. The bar counter is sleek, solid, and accompanied by trendy high chairs. Delicately patterned tiles on the floor and elegant curtains enhance the soothing and chic atmosphere here.
Greys and whites make this bedroom look soothing, comfy and elegant. Plush grey bedding, smooth inbuilt closets and a classy armchair in delicious brown make this a very stylish place to relax and dream. The dresser in the corner looks regal and demands a closer look.
The vintage style white dresser with black detailing and wooden legs is a major highlight in this modern bedroom. It has multiple drawers for organising cosmetics and other essentials. The large round mirror is a unique touch, while the pendant lamps hanging over it cast a brilliant glow in the evenings.
