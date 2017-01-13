A cosy and beautiful home in Mumbai

The interior architects at Dhruva Samal & Associates bring you a delightfully cosy and practical home at Colaba in Mumbai. Done up in light, neutral colours and cosy wooden elements, the residence is spacious, warm and inviting. Smart and sleek storage solutions along with tasteful lighting and premium quality materials make this abode a must see.
White, brown and beige come together to create a modern kitchen with lots of space for cooking, prepping and storing. The island features a glossy granite top, while the storage units cleverly accommodate all shiny chrome appliances. The backsplash is a textured beige affair which adds visual depth to the room, while bright lights make working here a dream.
Different shades of wood have been combined to create a soothing and homely ambiance in the large bedroom. The cream tone of the bed gets a dash of colour from the striped cushions, while the shelving unit is perfect for organising books, journals and showpieces. Black wall lamps add a hint of boldness above the bed.
Positioned intelligently near the glass windows and glass door of the balcony, the study station is a sleek and trendy affair. Its neat design matches the side tables flanking the bed, and there is ample space on the desk to house a fax machine, laptop and more.
The smooth and creamy surfaces of the longish bathroom get a dash of warmth, owing to the large wooden sink counter, the wooden door as well as the wooden detailing on the inbuilt closet. A large mirror makes it appear more spacious, while trendy fixtures and stylish lights add to the attraction. Note how the sink counter is equipped with smart rods for organising towels and toilet paper.
Hope you were inspired by this contemporary and cosy home tour.