A cosy and beautiful home in Mumbai

The smooth and creamy surfaces of the longish bathroom get a dash of warmth, owing to the large wooden sink counter, the wooden door as well as the wooden detailing on the inbuilt closet. A large mirror makes it appear more spacious, while trendy fixtures and stylish lights add to the attraction. Note how the sink counter is equipped with smart rods for organising towels and toilet paper.

