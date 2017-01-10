Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Pictures of wooden kitchens you need to see before getting yours

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Scandinavian style kitchen
There is nothing as surreal, fantastic, and functional like a wooden kitchen. But when you really start planning your own, you will realize that there are a multitude of options available when it comes to wooden kitchens and it’s easy to get confused. Lucky for you, we have put together 10 stunning wooden kitchens done by expert designers to inspire you.

1. Play with different shapes and materials

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

In this kitchen, the wooden cabinets have been incorporated with glass, making the entire design extremely interesting. There is also a definitive contrast with the wood and black coloured kitchen top. There is also a big window above the sink, letting natural light come in.

2. A rather young kitchen

Contemporary Eco Kitchen in the Cotswolds homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

Contemporary Eco Kitchen in the Cotswolds

homify
homify
homify

A wooden kitchen doesn’t always have to be vintage and boring, you can give your kitchen a rather young look, just like this one.

In fact, this kitchen is pretty innovative with a central island that has wheels, making the island easily movable from one part of the kitchen to another.

3. Take inspiration from an old kitchen

cucina, Laboratorio Controprogetto snc Laboratorio Controprogetto snc KitchenStorage
Laboratorio Controprogetto snc

Laboratorio Controprogetto snc
Laboratorio Controprogetto snc
Laboratorio Controprogetto snc

If modern isn’t your style, and you want to keep your kitchen rustic, we recommend sticking to a design like this.

You can keep the overall design classic and vintage like this kitchen, but do not be afraid to add modern elements to the space.

4. More cabinets and shelves

The house which grows up with kids, AIDAHO Inc. AIDAHO Inc. Eclectic style kitchen
AIDAHO Inc.

AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.
AIDAHO Inc.

One of the biggest struggles with a small kitchen is space – and that is why you need more and more cabinets and shelves. Try to get creative with them so there is more space to store. Also, focus on the cabinet handles to maintain the charm of your kitchen space.

5. A romantic kitchen

HOME RELOOKING, cristina mecatti interior design cristina mecatti interior design Classic style kitchen
cristina mecatti interior design

cristina mecatti interior design
cristina mecatti interior design
cristina mecatti interior design

There is really nothing like a romantic kitchen with vintage cabinets and wooden counter top. This design would work rather amazingly for small kitchens.

6. A mix of materials

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style kitchen White
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

The best way to get the best out of your kitchen is by combining the best of materials. This kitchen, for instance, has a vintage looking cabinet on one side and on the other there are modern elements to provide the perfect balance.


7. Conventional stove in an unconventional way

The Studio. (Design in 15mq ), Moodern Moodern Scandinavian style dining room Wood Green
Moodern

Moodern
Moodern
Moodern

The vintage and conventional stove in this kitchen has been placed in a unconventional way, especially with slogan on top in chalk. The rest of the kitchen is minimalistic.

8. Make it small and interesting

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This is might be a small kitchen in the house but the incorporation of different textures and colours, makes it so much more interesting. While a stark dark coloured wood is used both for cabinets and the base of the kitchen island, the counter top is granite and for the tiles a seaweed green colour has been chosen.

9. An L-shaped kitchen

Casa habitacion en en Cozumel Quintana Roo, A2 HOMES SA DE CV A2 HOMES SA DE CV Minimalist kitchen
A2 HOMES SA DE CV

A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV
A2 HOMES SA DE CV

Nothing beats an L-shaped kitchen, especially when you are out of space. This kitchen might be small, but there is still ample of space for storage and to be able to stand and cook.

10. A special coloured wood

Casa M, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern kitchen
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

Just because you want a wood kitchen doesn’t mean you should go with a plain and boring shade? Try experimenting with the wood colour just like this kitchen, which uses an orange-ish wooden shade.

