5 small and sensational gardens for your home

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
1. Small gardens perfect for corners

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Corners are the perfect place to set up gardens when you are low on space. You can also maintain a garden in the corner of a balcony if you live in an apartment. The idea is to create one wall as a statement wall, with a different colour or pattern, and let the other wall stay simple.

A great way to save space and still add more greenery to small gardens is by adding wall planters.

2. Small gardens that will inspire you to fix yours

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
Paisagismo do Joá, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Country style garden
If you prefer a beautiful sight every day in the morning, we recommend setting up a garden full of small shrubs and bright coloured flowers. You can use stones and planks of wood on the floor to make it easy to walk around and enjoy the smell of fresh flowers every day.
Before planting, make sure to map everything out and re-imagine your garden on paper.

3. Small gardens for entrances and corridors

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
What better way to let your guests feel welcome than by incorporating a small garden at the entrance of your home or corridor?

If you are incredibly low on space, we recommend putting out planters near the edges of the wall, and separating them from the rest of the room. You can combine different elements together like – stone, terracotta, shrubs, fountains, and pots.


4. Small gardens which can decorate the front of your house

homify Modern houses Concrete Grey
homify Front doors
Adding a small garden outside your house can completely change your home’s façade for the better. Try adding plants which are in harmony with the architecture of your house. If you don’t have much space, you can just use decorative pots and plant shrubs and flowers in it. Go for a more minimalistic approach instead of decking the entire façade with plants.

5. Indoor gardens that are incredibly easy to maintain

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style conservatory
Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
If you are not much of a planter and you don’t think you can maintain gardens for too long, we recommend putting up an indoor garden with pots that match the interior of your house and plants that don’t require much sunlight.

Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


