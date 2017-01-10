The five very best home improvement tips for 2017

Over the past year, we’ve shared with you numerous home improvement tips. However, it’s still a good idea to know the top five ones as we move into 2017. It’s time to take on the task of repairing design disasters with these tips from professional interior architects and designers so that we can set things right and make changes for the better during the next 12 months.
Read on to find out what the top five tips are, as they will help you, for sure, with the next makeover or renovation project!
If there’s one thing we emphasized a lot last year, it’s that a bit of colour goes a long way in changing the ambiance of a room, especially when it’s used cleverly. Painting your front door in a bright shade is a great idea, which we predict will be a trend this year. Additionally, brighten up your storage for an eye-catching effect! It’s a guaranteed winner for making your home memorable.
If you want to renovate your entire home but don’t know where to start, we have always suggested beginning with the most important rooms – the ones that are used most often. The living room is a good place to start as making it welcoming and beautiful can instantly transform the mood of your house and make it feel more like a home.
One of the things we harped on continuously through 2016 was that a small home doesn’t have to be boring or cramped. We showed you several clever and inspiring built-in solutions to make efficient use of the available space. Kitchens in closets, surprise storage and well-planned bathrooms featured in many of our articles. These ideas will be useful in 2017 as well!
With the New Year, it’s time to take the effort to do your bit for the environment by making your home more energy efficient. Using energy saving appliances is the first step towards this. Throughout 2016, we showed you several ways to save energy in your home, such as using BEE star rated appliances (remember the more stars the better – 5 stars is the best) and LED bulbs instead of halogens. This advice is relevant in 2017 as well.
Last year, we talked about changing your old windows and installing new double or triple- glazed options to save on energy while heating and cooling your home (it also significantly cuts out external noises). This trend will be popular in 2017 as well. Don’t look at it as a huge expense. Instead, think of it as a wise investment with long-term benefits that not only makes your house more efficient but also brings a more modern look to your home.
