10 Top colour trends and decor ideas for 2017

homify Modern living room
It’s a new year and with it emerge new trends for colours! 2017 is going to be dominated by colours of nature for walls and furniture. Here we list out shades and colours inspired from nature that are going to be a rage this year.

1. Orange

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Orange is a bold and warm colour that not everyone would want to try immediately. Orange is a shade that is consistent in fruits and flowers. Its abundant presence in nature itself qualifies it for a trend in 2017. Combine orange with other tones that can balance out its brightness. You could also just plain orange in your room in its neutral tones without the risk of having a too bright a wall.

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern bathroom
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Warm tones, especially oranges, are a constant in flowers and fruits. Which means that it is a chromatic trend for 2017.

2. Subtle yellow

Casa de la Luz, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style living room
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Subtle yellow is a colour that characterises warmth and happiness. Paint your room a subtle yellow for a joyous mood in your home. Despite its striking tone, it is pleasing to the senses.

3. Sky Blue

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

If you love a cloudless sky, then you will love sky blue. But, too much of blue could make your home cold, dull and passive. Instead, choose to paint only certain areas of your home in sky blue and balance out the chill with warm hues wherever possible.

4. Leaf green

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Leaf green can be an intense colour to paint your home in. But, fortunately for us, leaf green is not just green, but also has shades with a tinge of red or yellow. Paint your walls with carefully chosen shades of green for your home for a serenity and peace.

5. Creamy white

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Let’s face it – white has been overdone in everything possible be it fashion or interior designing. Instead, enjoy the charm of white but in its creamy counterparts. Cream exudes luxury, comfort and calmness. It also blends with other colours effortlessly making it a favourite amidst designers.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.


6. Wooden tone

DEPARTAMENTO EN PARQUES POLANCO, CDMX, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern style bedroom
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

The easiest way to add rusticity to a home is through wood. Choose a wooden hue to decorate your home – but you choose whether it would dramatically change your home or just be an embellishment in your home.

7. Colour of the sand

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Nature is not just limited to skies and trees, but magnificent beaches made from the sand are also a big part of nature. Sand, in its clean form has beautiful hues and is mystifying. Use sand coloured furniture for a luxury you’ve never known. But make sure, sand colours are implemented only on furniture upholstery that have a rough finish.

Checkout 10 retro furniture ideas for the terrace here.

8. Subtle shades of roses

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

In all cultures, roses have a very special place. Roses stand for love, tenderness and romance. Adopt the colours of beautiful roses for beautiful shades in your home. Appreciate the good things in life with a flurry of rose shades in your home.

9. Intense colours of nature

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
alfa studio arquitectura

alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

So far we have discussed all the possible subtle shades you can paint your home in. Now, give intense colours a chance too! For instance, we have picked up the intense shade of the grape fruit. Play round with subtler shades to balance out the intensity of these colours.

10. Shades of coffee

Casa Bosques de las Lomas, México Distrito Federal , Nómada Studio Nómada Studio Modern style bedroom Marble White
Nómada Studio

Nómada Studio
Nómada Studio
Nómada Studio

Coffee depicts everything there is to freshness. Coffee shades vary from dark browns to frothy creams. Treat your senses with coffee painted on your walls for a trendy look.

Let us know what colour you will love in your homes!

A modern and tasteful Indian family home
