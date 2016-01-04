​6 wallpaper designs for every budget

Kids love colours and brightness. These features ignite their curiosity and always keep them in a bright and cheerful mood. What better way to add an extra bit of joy than themed wallpapers? Mute pink for girls and mute blue for boys have been used since ages. It is time for some refreshing change. Creating a princess theme for your daughter or sporty theme for your son is made easy by the use of themed wallpapers. Only after choosing the wallpaper, you can further accentuate the room. Pairing these with the correct furniture and decorative items can bring out an altogether real effect in the room. Kids love to play around their favourite cartoon character and get familiarized with their stories and virtual lives. We hope these wallpaper designs inspired you with creative ideas and inspirations to give your house a new feel.

