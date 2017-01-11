A simple home with a charming patio for the big Indian family

Rendered by the home builders at Superficie Actual, this house is not very large but wows with a brilliant patio featuring a barbeque spot, as stylish pergola and beautiful plants. Simple and contemporary furniture and elegant, neutral hues make the interiors comfy and soothing. Read on to know more about this functional and inviting home, and get inspired for your Indian project.
Lined with stones in shades of beige and dark grey, the barbecue area looks charmingly rustic. A white countertop offers contrast, while the wooden pergola with transparent cover lends protection from unfriendly weather. Sliding glass doors on the right help connect with the interiors.
Neutral colours, solid and simple wooden furniture and soothing lights make for very cosy interiors.
Large glass windows flood the living space with natural light during the day, while the recessed lighting along the ceiling livens up the area after dark. The furniture is stylish and in neutral hues.
This simple and modern kitchen comes with smooth white cabinets, grey countertops, and black stove and oven for a practical look. A large floor to ceiling cupboard offers additional storage space, while the breakfast counter with chairs separates the kitchen from dining. A glass window towards the garden keeps the kitchen bright and airy.
Despite the modest dimensions of the house, the interior looks spacious and open. Credit goes to the light-coloured continuous wooden flooring, white walls and ceiling, and sufficient lighting.
Comfy furnishing in dark fabrics and a glass and wood coffee table make the living area perfect for relaxation or entertainment. The kitchen is subtly separated from the dining and living with the help of a stylishly lighted breakfast counter and a wall frame.
White walls and a massive mirror make the small bathroom appear spacious and bright. The dark wooden sink counter is a warm touch.
Ornamental and lush greenery adds colour and life to the barbeque area in the patio, while a black metal fence secures the property’s perimeter. A tree acts as the landmark in this garden.
The giant tree, verdant grass and lively bushes add natural freshness to the cemented patio, while the pergola and stone-clad barbeque zone beckon from the background. The space is apt for parties and cosy gatherings with artificial strings of light adding oodles of glamour.
