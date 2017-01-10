A beautiful and modern two storey house for the Indian family

Today we present to you a modern and sprawling two-storey house with spacious and modern interiors. Handcrafted wrought iron details, double-height spaces, and a beautiful entrance foyer are some of the major highlights of this home. The colour palette has been kept neutral and simple with greys and whites enhancing the beauty of the home’s design and decor. An inviting porch is another attraction of this creation by the architects at D+G Arquitectos. The elegant images of this property have been captured by the team at Oscar Hernández—Fotografía De Arquitectura and will inspire you for your Indian project as well.
From this vantage point you can see that the building is completely closed on the right side. Hence, the house will enjoy complete privacy even if another structure is built on the plot on the right. The expansive porch is especially highlighted with square stone tiles in different shades of grey.
The entrance door, as you can see, is framed by a blank wall, and wrought iron makes an elegant appearance both on the door as well as the sofa and decorative elements in the porch. The wood of the door gives off a warm and welcoming feel. Also observe the three glass windows behind the sofa, which are framed in concrete for a classy look. It is a very inviting touch we feel.
Though this property mostly features flat roofs on both storeys, a red sloping roof adds charm to the top of the building. The volume to the left of the entrance indicates the double-height space inside the home, and its elegance is enhanced by the tall glass window. The glass windows above the porch are set in black iron and come with grey stone tiles in between them.
The high double-height wall in the common area of the house is clad in the same grey tiles that we saw outside. The edge of the ceiling resembles a pergola here, to bring in oodles of natural light for a bright ambiance. It looks unique and is extremely functional.
Gorgeously crafted wrought iron railings painted in black appear along the staircase as well as the landing of the mezzanine for a grand look. Topped with sleek lines of wood, they are a major highlight of this residence. From here, you can also see how a low half-wall topped with dark wood separates the living area from the rest of the house. Sliding glass doors visually connect the living with the garden and also bring in tons of natural light.
The entrance door is a beautiful wood and wrought iron affair that introduces you to the foyer as well as the grand staircase leading you upstairs. The intricately carved black railings stand out against the white walls, while the stairway slightly curves to accommodate the corner. Polished and smooth granite clad the steps for a regal look. The tall window made of translucent glass allows this space to stay bright all day long, while the vintage wooden chair wows with posh upholstery.
The wrought iron railings of the mezzanine which complement the staircase perfectly are clearly visible now. They form a balcony of sorts from where you can enjoy an undisturbed view of the entrance and living. Behind the low wall of the living space, you will find a guest bathroom with a stylish wooden door.
Spherical white lamps hang from the ceiling to cast magical glows over the wall, the wrought iron elements and the rich wooden furniture. Quaint artefacts and family photos deck the mantelpiece for a cosy look.
