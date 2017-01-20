A lovely home for the Indian household

Rendered by the architects at Margareth Salles, this compact but stylish house is a unique combination of burnt cement, a warm terracotta hue, glass and beautifully patterned tiles which appear here and there. With and elegant facade and spacious, smartly-planned interiors, this home is comfy as well as functional. The tasteful use of wood and concrete elements lend a rustic as well as industrial chic flavour to the abode, while indoor and outdoor greenery ensure an element of freshness. This project will inspire you for your Indian house as well.