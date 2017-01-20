A lovely home for the Indian household

Rendered by the architects at Margareth Salles, this compact but stylish house is a unique combination of burnt cement, a warm terracotta hue, glass and beautifully patterned tiles which appear here and there. With and elegant facade and spacious, smartly-planned interiors, this home is comfy as well as functional. The tasteful use of wood and concrete elements lend a rustic as well as industrial chic flavour to the abode, while indoor and outdoor greenery ensure an element of freshness. This project will inspire you for your Indian house as well.
Exterior walls in a rich terracotta hue, burnt cement and elegant glass windows make for a charming facade. Neat concrete pavers lead you to the entrance across the garden, and an old wooden bench acts as a vintage accessory.
The rich wooden entrance door and colour of the side walls create a cosy and rustic space before you enter the home. The cement floor of the small porch features patterned tiles for a decorative appearance.
Differently-sized volumes in burnt cement and terracotta come together to create this house. Neat glass windows in sleek white frames add to the attraction.
This side of the house reveals the different interesting window designs this house sports. While some are Louvre in style, others are glass, and some pivot at their hinges.
The terraces on the upper floors feature high walls as partitions and these ensure privacy as well. Rendered in the same terracotta colour you saw before and fitted with lamps, these walls have personality.
We love how the burnt cement creates a border around the terracotta wall and merges with the adjacent wall in the same material. The window in a white frame lends contrast to this combination.
Created with bricks and cement, the stepped path adds a unique look to the terrace. Decorative tiles have also been used for aesthetic pleasure.
Built with cement and rendered in simple, straight lines, the grill is a rustic and industrial chic feature in this house. Beautiful decorative tiles add colour to the floor and backsplash, and this is a perfect spot for enjoying weekends.
The wooden console here appears truly vintage, and the decorative accessories on it are unique pieces.
Made with concrete and covered in cement, this striking staircase combines with transparent glass for a unique look.
A wall lined with mosaic tiles in black, white and grey lend pizzazz to the shower space in this bathroom. The large pivoting glass window allows ample ventilation and influx of sunlight as well.
This bathroom features smooth cement walls and floor for a rustic and raw appeal. The sink counter and ledge behind the WC are in rich wood, and offer warmth here.
The concrete staircase with transparent and sleek glass balustrades truly steals the show in this residence.
The various colours and textures of the wood that was used for crafting this door become apparent on a close look. The door pivots around a hinge to open and close.
Flanked by a gorgeous garden on the left and a terracotta-hued side facade on the right, this passage looks extremely charming and cosy. Pretty glass and wood windows connect the interiors with the outside.
Take another tour here - A cosy and charming house for the Indian family