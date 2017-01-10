The one-storey house you've always wanted to have

You would surely like to have a simple house with all the comforts of modern life. But the home should also have that welcoming air that a designer can provide. It is a spacious home, well built considering a mild or a little cold climate, and which will give you the pleasant family experience in a frame of modernity. Its concrete block construction is able to withstand very low temperatures which are very useful, especially during winters.
Do not miss this tour! We know you'll love and enjoy the details of this house. This modern and simple single story home is designed by Biuroprojektowemth Styl.
When you see it from the street, it feels that this is a house where you can be at rest and tranquility, perhaps because of the design of its ceilings. The large slanting roof top looks so welcoming and the proportions of it make you feel at peace. Who stays in the home… What do you think when you see it? Truth is that it makes you want to know more about her.
The building is 139 sq.m, with a garage of 32 sq.m and a fairly large, open garden with no walls surrounding it. You might like to have one that is designed to give more intimacy to your family. But with or without wall this house seems perfect for a family who desires to enjoy their life in privacy and solve all their needs in it.
This image shows the modern style decor. It is a spacious room with natural simplicity and lots of lights. The wide sliding window doors transform this space into a perfect room. You can give your own personal touch and style in its decorations once you make it your home. This spacious room consists of living room, dining room and kitchen, but each is designed so that they do not interfere with the each other space. You will see later in the house plan that it is a perfect arrangement for your family.
There is a covered terrace space on the back facade for you and your family to enjoy the back garden without any inconvenience. Just sit under the protection of the ceiling and watch the children play or sit down to rest in the evenings. The floor of the house is raised from the ground; and steps lead you to the garden from the terrace, which you can enjoy at any time of the year- winter, summer or rainy days.
The most interesting thing of this house is the use of wood in its facade. The color and texture gives warmth, typical of this material and brings some rural air with it. The selection of very neutral colors along with the natural color of the wood, the white of the structure, and the dark color on the roof of the ceiling, in addition to the interesting contrast in the door and window frames grabs your attention and attracts you towards any house that you see. The collection and location of ornamental plants is sensational and bring freshness to the outdoors.
In this floor plan, you can see the distribution of the rooms. There are three bedrooms, one master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom and two bedrooms with a bathroom for both. These can be used by the children of the family. These rooms have sliding window which communicates with the garden.
The garage with door has a space for two cars. The service area has a pantry that is independent of the kitchen; the hallway has wardrobes, a space to store suitcases, bicycles and all the things that you want to store away from your eyes. A small room is planned to store the gardening equipment. It is really a well planned and beautifully designed home where you can lead a happy life with your entire family and with everything in its proper place.
