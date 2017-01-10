The one-storey house you've always wanted to have

In this floor plan, you can see the distribution of the rooms. There are three bedrooms, one master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom and two bedrooms with a bathroom for both. These can be used by the children of the family. These rooms have sliding window which communicates with the garden.

The garage with door has a space for two cars. The service area has a pantry that is independent of the kitchen; the hallway has wardrobes, a space to store suitcases, bicycles and all the things that you want to store away from your eyes. A small room is planned to store the gardening equipment. It is really a well planned and beautifully designed home where you can lead a happy life with your entire family and with everything in its proper place.

