A low cost house projected for the future

During the first meeting with the client, the idea that came up was a simple and modern house. However, this concept was vague to begin a project. So, our team decided to build a low-cost house that could satisfy the users need for a long time. Our priority was the simplicity in design, its execution and construction, which we achieved.
The house is surrounded by houses that are very different in terms of shape and size. The first priority was to open the house to the south and keep the facade discreet. The house was developed through a concrete slab that seems to
float over the southern facade in order to protect the large windows from the summer sun.
In terms of design, the house used two concepts: it was built to satisfy the occupants need and should have open spaces. It was designed accordingly. The spaces are fluent and the large windows at the back communicate with the exterior. Let's see how it got?
A project office Nan Architects.
(… ) but in the back, the story is different. The rear facade is completely glazed, in contrast to almost completely enclose the front. You can reproduce this idea in your home for privacy and security if one of the facades is facing the street. The large glassy area allows natural light to pass and allows residents to enjoy the landscape at the rear. Light flows easily on the inside because spaces communicate with each other.
The main facade, as mentioned, is simple and minimalist and can be seen in this photo. There is nothing fancy here and no opening is there to let the natural lights in. In this way, the privacy of the residents was protected. The entrance is spacious and allows the parking space for a car, a comfortable aspect for the owners.
Dispensing the walls and choosing integrated spaces is an ideal solution, especially if the house is small. The house will immediately look bigger. Just imagine this house with walls erected to separate each division. Would it have looked the same? It was going to become dark and impractical. Look at this picture: does it look like a 50 sq.m house to you? No! In addition, it is much easier to furnish the space now. In this house, we have opted for a modern and minimalist decoration, with simple lines and great comfort.
In homify , there are several houses to show, including the ones with open plan. This space has a kitchen, a small closet and, next to it is a bathroom. The selection of white offers homogeneity and continuity between each area, making it look like just one. For a small and limited space, white is the ideal color.
We seek intimacy and privacy in our room. It is not an area to socialize. It is an area that belongs only to us. Here, in this house, the room is kept half open to the common area. A half wall that does not extend to the ceiling separates the place. It also houses a comfortable fireplace that works as a neutral heating element for both sides.
Lighting up the fireplace is more comfortable or the light that comes from the natural landscape. Wake up here to know.