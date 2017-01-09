A low cost house projected for the future

During the first meeting with the client, the idea that came up was a simple and modern house. However, this concept was vague to begin a project. So, our team decided to build a low-cost house that could satisfy the users need for a long time. Our priority was the simplicity in design, its execution and construction, which we achieved.

The house is surrounded by houses that are very different in terms of shape and size. The first priority was to open the house to the south and keep the facade discreet. The house was developed through a concrete slab that seems to float over the southern facade in order to protect the large windows from the summer sun. In terms of design, the house used two concepts: it was built to satisfy the occupants need and should have open spaces. It was designed accordingly. The spaces are fluent and the large windows at the back communicate with the exterior. Let's see how it got?

A project office Nan Architects.