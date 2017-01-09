8 Ways to make your bedroom shine in the New Year!

Bedrooms are highly personal spaces that need a re-charge every now and then for them to feel alive again. Many of us spend a reasonable amount of time in our bedrooms sleeping and even working so it can get a little tiresome looking at the same old four walls everyday. This listicle can serve as a guide on how to give your bedroom that shine and maybe even a fresh a start for the new year.

Today, we've picked out a handful of gorgeous bedroom interior designs for you to take inspiration from. Maybe you're thinking of trying out a new colour scheme for the bedroom or adding some windows; whatever it is we have something for everybody's taste and budget here.