8 Ways to make your bedroom shine in the New Year!

Bedrooms are highly personal spaces that need a re-charge every now and then for them to feel alive again. Many of us spend a reasonable amount of time in our bedrooms sleeping and even working so it can get a little tiresome looking at the same old four walls everyday. This listicle can serve as a guide on how to give your bedroom that shine and maybe even a fresh a start for the new year.
Today, we've picked out a handful of gorgeous bedroom interior designs for you to take inspiration from. Maybe you're thinking of trying out a new colour scheme for the bedroom or adding some windows; whatever it is we have something for everybody's taste and budget here.
Although a Gothic chandelier may be a little dark for some especially in the new year, for others it may bring a strong personality to a personal space that seems to be losing its identity as the years fade by. After all, it does actually make the space brighter and more classy.
One of the easiest ways to make your room shine and feel fresh for the new year is to go for an all white colour scheme. You can add a few earthy neutral colours in, but keep it as simple as possible to get that fresh feel.
Sky windows are amazing if you can afford the change in your bedroom. Just a small window can make a huge difference. There's nothing quite like waking up with the rays of the sun coming through the window and gazing at the bright blue sky painted with fluffy clouds first thing in the morning.
Think of your bedroom as a photograph. How would you accentuate or define the subject of a photo? Through frames and layers right? The same concept applied to bedroom design results in something like what we see in this picture. It literally makes the room pop!
Depending on your personality, bright colours could be a great choice for your bedroom. Pictured here we see a vibrant neon green being used to accentuate certain parts of the bedroom. The result is a refreshing, zesty flavour with a clean appeal.
If you're looking for an ultra modern design for the bedroom, we suggest going for an open plan design. The unique minimalist style of the open plan design says no to walls, borders and limitations. As you can see here, the bathroom in the bedroom doesn't have a door! It could be sexy?
If nothing else works to bring the shine into your bedroom, there is one sure fire way, yes surreal wallpaper. Pictured here we see a stunning sunset scene at the beach bringing magic and wonder to the otherwise simple bedroom. With so many options to choose from, this choice might almost take the longest although it's one of the easiest.
Last but not least, one of the simplest ways to bring your bedroom to life is to add lots of plants. Not only will they make your room look brighter, they will also improve the quality of the air in the room.
