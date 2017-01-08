Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Trends for decorating interior walls

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Papel Tapiz ARTE, Interior 3 Interior 3 Classic style living room
The New Year is already upon us, and with it comes the prediction of home design trends that we will see during the next 365 days for every part of the house. While most trends are related to a room’s décor, including furnishings, floors and accessories, we’ve chosen to focus our attention on walls as this is something that has captivated us with textures and elements that add unmistakable character to any room.

We’ve put together the following examples to give you some ideas for decorating your walls this year to make them trendy.

1. Brick turns elegant

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style living room
We think that brick walls will continue to be popular in 2017, with the gorgeous texture that they bring to a room. However, the classic earth-red tone will be replaced by neutral shades that bring a more modern and sophisticated look to a room.

2. Rough it up

Staircase groupDCA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Daytime,Building,Stairs,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Flooring,House
Textured slabs with a rough finish are not only easy to install, but they also provide relief from the smoothness of paint, adding an interesting element to an area.

3. Pronounced grooves

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern bathroom
In the past, it was common practice to use cement to plaster between bricks to make the surface smooth. However, nowadays, the trend is towards the rough and unfinished look. Show off the gaps between the bricks on a wall. For enhancing the look, paint it a different colour to contrast with the rest of the fixtures and accessories.

4. Miniature tiles

Bathroom The White Room Modern bathroom Ceramic Black Building,Interior design,House,Flooring,Floor,Plumbing fixture,Art,Tints and shades,Ceiling,Glass
While mosaic tiling in kitchens and bathrooms isn’t a new element, it remains popular for adding texture and modernity to the interior walls. Miniature tiles come in a range of sizes and shades, allowing them to be creatively designed. For an elegant alternative, use miniature glass tiles.

5. Rustic brick

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern kitchen
The charm of unfinished brick walls is everlasting! Keep your brick walls uncovered for a rustic look, or for beautifully contrasting the modernity in the rest of the home.

6. Quilted finish

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Modern style bedroom
Another brilliant way to add texture to a wall is with quilting or padding using fabric. This is a trend that will find its way into many a bedroom in 2017 as an option for a headboard for the bed.


7. Wood coating

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
The warmth of wood is something that is welcome in almost every room. While wood coating on floors has been popular for the past few years, in 2017, we will see more of it on the walls too.

8. Large stone tiles

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
As a natural material, stone is something that remains on the trend charts every year. In 2017, we will see a move towards larger stone tiles on the wall rather than the traditional flagstone effect.

9. Wall paper with visual trickery

Papel Tapiz ARTE, Interior 3 Interior 3 Classic style living room
While wall paper has been used to coat walls for decades, over the years, the designs have kept up with the times to introduce modernity to homes. This year, wall paper with prints that bring a three-dimensional effect will be popular. They will deceive the eyes into believing that the wall has texture, when, in fact, it doesn’t!

10. Will Adobe make a comeback?

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Rustic style living room
Nowadays, adobe walls are almost non-existent as they have been replaced by hardier materials that are more resistant. However, there’s no denying their charm, especially in rustic or country style homes. If you are building a home in the suburbs or in a rural area, this is an excellent eco-friendly alternative to consider.

11. Go green

Vila Nova Conceição - Marí Aní Oglouyan, Wall Plant Wall Plant Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Finally, we come to green walls, which are catching on fast as the efficient way to bring greenery into your home. In addition to adding a soothing ambiance to the area, it also helps to keep the home cool and the air fresh.

For more tips on decorating walls, see this ideabook

अपने शयन कक्ष को आपकी राशि के अनुरूप सजाएं
Which of these ideas will you use for your walls? Respond in the comments.


