15 Ways of using wood in your home

Wood has and always been a favourite way to furnish homes. It exudes a cosy warmth while bringing rich texture, patterns and rustic goodness to enrich a home. In fact no matter what type of interior design you prefer, wood has a versatility and sense of neutrality about it that allows it to combine harmoniously with almost any style.
There are many ways in which wood can be used in a home to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of a home. Wood not only looks beautiful but is also a durable material which can be used for many purposes. This listicle can be a guide on how to creatively use wood to add life to your home. We hope you will be inspired to try out some of these ideas at home.
Wooden bunk beds are a great idea for children's rooms as they look simple and cosy while also saving space and being great fun for the kids. Children love to climb, so in a way the bunk bed serves as a playground as well as a clever way to make more space in the bedroom.
Here, we can see the amazing versatility of wood that can be used to create super practical storage cabinets for the kitchen. Isn't it incredible how many tiny compartments can be created in such a small space? Even the microwave fits neatly into a shelf!
If you want to bring a bit of romance into the bedroom, it might not be a bad idea to consider a rustic canopy bed made out of wood. The most romantic part about canopy beds are of course that you can drape sheer sexy material all around it. However, we feel that the natural feel of wood together with its intricate texture adds a whole new level to intimacy.
Wood can be used to make wall and ceiling decorations just like the ones you see in this picture. All kinds of wall and ceiling panels can be created out of wood, and for this cheap plywood will be sufficient. Finally, lights and colours can be added to enhance the design.
If you want to add more storage space to your home, one of the best ways is to attach wooden shelves to the walls as seen in this picture. Try to create as many different sizes of compartments as possible so that you can organise your storage efficiently. Marking the shelves with colours is also a great way to keep things neat and easy to locate.
You may have a small space that could be efficiently utilised if you made custom-made shelves out of wood. Believe us, it's worth your while as you will be saving space and making more room for storage, which ultimately means that you will have a more spacious and comfortable home.
The great thing about wood is that it can be recycled again and again while still remaining aesthetically beautiful as well as practically functional. For example, in the picture here you can see an old wooden door being recycled and used as a coffee table.
If you have the luxury of having a spacious garden, you might want to consider building a mini garden home. Wood happens to be an excellent material to build with and will fit in perfectly and naturally in the garden too.
One of the most continuous uses of wood is to create storage sites, as it is capable of being manipulated to fit perfectly even in the most complicated places, even under the staircase. In this picture, we see that a whole wardrobe and shoe closet has been created under the stairs.
Incorporating wood in the balcony can help to make your small garden space feel more natural and wholesome. You can use wooden boxes, pallets and other recycled wooden items if you're on a budget.
Wooden doors are a great of adding some wood into the interior or exterior of your home without having to take up any extra space in your house. Make sure you browse through all the unique designs of wooden doors from all over the world here on homify to make the right choice for your home.
A simple way of adding some wood to the bedroom is to add a wooden headboard which is suitable to your bed. There are many ways of doing this. You can make a custom-made headboard, buy one, or even recycle an old coffee table.
Pictured here we see a unique piece of multi-functional furniture which serves as a storage shelf as well as a desktop and work area for the computer. This type of design saves a lot of space and creates a neat and organised working environment for the home.
If a carpenter were to build a bed for himself, we reckon it would look like this because it's just perfect. It's not only got a rustic classic beauty, but also great utility with a storage space underneath the bed. Last but not least, the beautiful wood being used has excellent durability as well.
Want to create a cosy corner in your home? Use some wood to create a seating area as shown in the picture here. Throw in some cushions and quilts, and you're ready to get really comfortable!
We hope this listicle has effectively demonstrated that there are many ways to use wood creatively at home. For more inspiration, have a look at geometric wooden furniture.