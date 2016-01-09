Simplicity and sophistication: all in one home

It is a myth to believe that smaller places mean shabby and cluttered interiors. Instead, smaller spaces, if furnished correctly and appropriately can make as good a frame as a mansion. Let us introduce you to one such apartment that is located in a small neighbourhood in South Korea, but exudes the same warmth and endearance as a lavishly spread house. This house is a beautiful assortment of pristine white and serene grey interiors that collectively make a heavenly pair.
The living room does not always need to be embellished with a generous couch and a huge coffee table. A cosy seating line up can be as pleasing and comforting as a sprawled recliner. This apartment brings back the days of ground seating which exudes an organic feel. ‘Simple living and high thinking’ is basically the approach behind this design. A refreshing change from the dullness of the white interiors is brought about by the colourful and patterned cushions.
Another striking feature of this living room is the wooden wall unit. This wall unit is all-in-one space for TV, books and even random storage. The shelves can be made alluring with the placement of colourful vases and collectibles. The bottom line-up of closely packed drawers makes a safe storage for expensive TV accessories.
The in-room kitchen sits snugly besides the living room and the dining space. It is a unique blend of white and grey. Designed in the traditional U-pattern, this kitchen serves as the epitome for smaller city apartments. Intricate brickwork is done along the walls, which, along with the single tube light exudes a perfect industrial style aura. There is a right placement of a shelve just above the sink to let the washed utensils dry before they are stored in the wooden cabinets.
Look at that flooring! It is indeed mind blowing and highly inspirational. The flooring of the bathroom is made in different patterns using the same combination of white and grey. Effective use of glass acts as the perfect illusionist while the blue cane stool makes everything sit in the right frame. The use of plane glass mirrors and small LED lights light up the bathroom perfectly and add more unseen space.
Again designed in minimalist style, the master bedroom solemnises the marriage of white with grey. The in-built headboard serves the dual purpose of storage and decoration. It is built in soothing grey that along with the shimmery white imbue an air of restfulness and peace. Soft lighting and prudent use of white and grey bed linen adds a fun element that makes this room perfectly inviting.
A mix of budding sensibilities and inherited attitude defines a teenager. Similarly, this room is designed with the same approach for a teenage girl. A cosy cornered single bed, exposed wardrobe and a compact entertainment joint make this place personal and just perfect for a teenager.
The dining area is a friendly space besides the kitchen. It makes use of kitchen lighting and breakfast counter to make a great space saving idea. Simple metal chairs and just appropriate wooden platform complete the look of a cosy yet fitting dining table.
