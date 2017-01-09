A bright and trendy home for a young family

Designed by the architects at PZ Arquitetura E Engenharia, this house is a two-storied affair in a lively shade of green. It is modern, practical as well as comfy with spacious interiors and trendy designs. Every room has been designed to cater to modern needs, while indoor greenery appears here and there to offer freshness. Numerous glass windows ensure that the home receives ample sunlight throughout the day. Read on to know more and get inspired for your Indian project.
While youthful and vibrant shades of green and black dominate the exterior, the interiors, as you will find out, enjoy more neutral hues. Red roofs add spice to the building while black gates and railings are a bold touch.
The wall between the entrance and garage gate is a gorgeous latticed affair, while the sleek front garden indicates the owner’s love for nature. The green of the walls go well with the lush plants too.
The sleek hallway leading to the interiors enjoys the presence of bright green walls and a small garden with pebbled bed. A very organic touch for this space we think!
Different shades of neutral hues make the interiors serene, cosy and welcoming. They make the rooms seem spacious and airy as well.
Crafted from cement and concrete and clad in granite, this staircase is a sophisticated and very modern structure taking you upstairs. Tubular steel railings contribute to a minimalist ad industrial look here.
The spacious and modern kitchen combines smooth wooden surfaces with steel appliances and mirrored cabinet doors for a stylish look. The storage units are minimalistic yet highly functional.
This small bathroom makes use of fashionable sanitary wares, simple colours and neat designs for an inviting look. The marble sink counter looks classy, while the glass shower panels lend a feeling of openness.
Large white tiles clad the bathroom walls, making it appear more spacious than it is. They reflect light generously and create a feeling of cosiness and airiness.
For another small bathroom, a large mirror has been used to lend the illusion of spaciousness. Since it is unframed, it makes the space appear big and bright, and goes well with the granite sink counter.
Hope you derived many ideas from this tour.