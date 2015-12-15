A Navi Mumbai home where tradition meets modernity

This designer console is referred as the Radhe Krishna console. This colourful assortment of India’s favourite pair of deity is beautifully showcased under the radiance of bright yellow LED lights. A subtle wallpaper and unique melange of colours highlight this romantic embodiment of love and peace. A compact storage area is created beneath for an added elegance and utility.

We hope this house gave you some hints for a modern Indian household with some hints of traditional artefacts.