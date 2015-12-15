A Navi Mumbai home where tradition meets modernity

This ideabook discusses a lovely 3 bedroom apartment in the busy neighbourhood of Navi Mumbai. Designed by Alaya D’Décor, interior designers & decorators in Navi Mumbai, this residence is a modern take on traditional sensibilities. Along with keeping the aesthetics intact, the designers have also focused keenly on the client’s taste and budget. This house is Vaastu complaint and offers simplistic yet modern designs for a typical city apartment. Let us walk you through this architectural wonder that is equipped with trendy furnishings and contemporary lighting.
The dining room is a pleasant place designed for a small family of 4. This cosy display of beige and brown colours leaves an everlasting impression of a soft and elegant frame. The glass top dining table is flanked with sturdy wooden chairs that are upholstered with rich and comfortable fabric. It is flanked by living room on one side and kitchen on the other. A crockery cabinet that places all the expensive chinaware and serve ware in perfect order and trendy display further adorns the dining room. An impressive wooden detailing with concealed lighting is another striking feature of this room.
The entrance is made welcoming and inviting by the use of neutral tones and soft lighting. The main door is a artful display of different shades of wood and creative patterns on a glass framework. A similar concept is stretched over the wall that has sleek wooden detailing in the form of blocks and a shoe rack. The shoe rack is designed with deep ingenuity that is evident from the bizarre design and easy mix of white and wooden material.
The living room is an elegant display of modern craftwork and enthralling products. This small place is given an additional appearance of space by the use of huge glass windows that overlook the mesmerising exteriors. The incorporation of subtle yet rich wallpaper, neutral hues and mute flooring also lend a touch of spaciousness to the room. A cosy leather sofa set in a mix of beige and brown maintains the sober legacy of the house. The wooden wall unit renders a sudden splash of colour in the form of bright and perky orange.
The kid’s room is made highly cheerful and perky with the help of a bright Spiderman wallpaper. This quirky approach helps to induce an air of freshness and happiness in the room. It ignites the child’s creative and imaginative powers along with making a stunning sight to watch. Exposed shelves are included on the adjacent walls for utility and brilliance.
This designer console is referred as the Radhe Krishna console. This colourful assortment of India’s favourite pair of deity is beautifully showcased under the radiance of bright yellow LED lights. A subtle wallpaper and unique melange of colours highlight this romantic embodiment of love and peace. A compact storage area is created beneath for an added elegance and utility.
We hope this house gave you some hints for a modern Indian household with some hints of traditional artefacts. Looking for some unique architecture designs? Here's an architecture that is sure to amaze you : The green glass house