12 brilliant solutions for the laundry room – to make your life easier

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Дизайн-проект квартиры в ЖК Москва А101, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Modern dressing room White
Some chores cannot be avoided. Doing the laundry is one of them. Whether you live alone or have a family with little children, you can’t get away with not washing the clothes. At best, you can delay it for a day or two if you are feeling lazy, but sooner, or later, it has to be done.

One of the ways to simplify the task of doing the laundry is to design a well-planned laundry or utility room where everything is organized and easy to access. Besides having storage space for the laundry detergents, stain removers and fabric softeners, it’s a good idea to design space for putting away folded clothes until they are ironed, or even installing a frame or rack for drying clothes and accessories.

In today’s ideabook, we present 12 practical and aesthetically appealing ideas for making laundry easier. It might inspire you to design your home to make the chore something you begin to enjoy!

1. Compact, but has space for everything

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

All it takes is a small recess or dead space at the end of a corridor to create a laundry area. In this tiny home, a complete laundry unit, including washer, dryer, storage cabinets and a rack for hanging ironed clothes, is accommodated end of a corridor.

2. A good standalone laundry basket

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin Asia Dragon Furniture from London BathroomStorage
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

If your home is too small for a separate laundry area, at least get a large and good looking laundry basket that can hold a lot of clothes until you get down to washing them. It will keep your home looking neat and clutter-free.

3. Laundry integrated into the closet

Дизайн-проект квартиры в ЖК Москва А101, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Modern dressing room White
Aledoconcept

Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept
Aledoconcept

Hook-up connections for a washer, dryer and iron in a large walking wardrobe will leave you with no excuses for not doing the laundry. Clothes can go in the machine as soon as you take them off, and be washed and ready to wear again in a few hours!

4. Storage in the closet

Гардеробные, LUMI LUMI Classic style dressing room
LUMI

LUMI
LUMI
LUMI

There’s more to keeping your laundry organized than just having a convenient laundry area. Once your clothes are washed and ironed, you need to store them away neatly. Organize your closet with sufficient drawers in different sizes so that clothes and accessories can be stored and accessed easily.

5. Separate space for linen

Utility - Laundry Shelves Absolute Project Management Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Absolute Project Management

Utility—Laundry Shelves

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

Linen needs to be kept in an airy place once it is washed and ironed, so that it remains fresh when you need to use it. Open shelves for towels and sheets can be fixed in a utility area or in the corner of a closet so that they aren’t mixed up with your clothes.

6. Minimalist laundry room

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist kitchen
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

In a small apartment or studio, placing the washer and dryer side by side with a wooden plank on top for keeping folded clothes presents a minimalist solution. Water proof tiles on the floor to protect against spills and splashes as well as storage cabinets on the wall provide everything you need in a small space.


7. Laundry area in the bathroom

Projektfotos: Aufbewahrungs-Lösungen für jeden Raum, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

In a large bathroom, the laundry unit can be set up in a corner with sliding doors hiding away the area when it is not in use.

8. Vertical stations above the washing machine

Lavarredo, Xilon S.r.l. Xilon S.r.l. BathroomSinks
Xilon S.r.l.

Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.

Another option for including laundry units into a small bathroom is to go vertical and use every available inch of space. A pull out laundry bin and storage shelves can be fixed over the washing machine.

9. A dream wardrobe

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect

When you have a spacious walk-in wardrobe, organizing your clothes after they have been laundered is a piece of cake!

10. Vertical stacking to save space

Belgravia - Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace Meltons Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Meltons

Belgravia—Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace

Meltons
Meltons
Meltons

Another clever idea for creating a vertical laundry unit is to stack the dryer over the washing machine. It’s a space-saving solution for tiny apartments.

11. Outdoor drying rack or lines

The hallway with washing airing Traces London Commercial spaces Event venues
Traces London

The hallway with washing airing

Traces London
Traces London
Traces London

Drying clothes is an important part of the laundry, and if you don’t have the space for a dryer, installing a rack in a sunlit area is a good option.

12. Everything in one room

Choice, Ideia1 Arquitetura Ideia1 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Of course, if you are building a house, there’s nothing like incorporating a separate laundry area that has everything – gadgets, storage and even benches for relaxing with a cup of tea or reading a book while you retreat from the rest of the family for some well-deserved quiet time.

See this ideabook for clever storage solutions for your home.

10 Top colour trends and decor ideas for 2017
Which of these designs would you like for your home? Answer in the comments.


