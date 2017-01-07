12 brilliant solutions for the laundry room – to make your life easier

Some chores cannot be avoided. Doing the laundry is one of them. Whether you live alone or have a family with little children, you can’t get away with not washing the clothes. At best, you can delay it for a day or two if you are feeling lazy, but sooner, or later, it has to be done.

One of the ways to simplify the task of doing the laundry is to design a well-planned laundry or utility room where everything is organized and easy to access. Besides having storage space for the laundry detergents, stain removers and fabric softeners, it’s a good idea to design space for putting away folded clothes until they are ironed, or even installing a frame or rack for drying clothes and accessories.

In today’s ideabook, we present 12 practical and aesthetically appealing ideas for making laundry easier. It might inspire you to design your home to make the chore something you begin to enjoy!