12 brilliant solutions for the laundry room – to make your life easier

Some chores cannot be avoided. Doing the laundry is one of them. Whether you live alone or have a family with little children, you can’t get away with not washing the clothes. At best, you can delay it for a day or two if you are feeling lazy, but sooner, or later, it has to be done.
One of the ways to simplify the task of doing the laundry is to design a well-planned laundry or utility room where everything is organized and easy to access. Besides having storage space for the laundry detergents, stain removers and fabric softeners, it’s a good idea to design space for putting away folded clothes until they are ironed, or even installing a frame or rack for drying clothes and accessories.
In today’s ideabook, we present 12 practical and aesthetically appealing ideas for making laundry easier. It might inspire you to design your home to make the chore something you begin to enjoy!
All it takes is a small recess or dead space at the end of a corridor to create a laundry area. In this tiny home, a complete laundry unit, including washer, dryer, storage cabinets and a rack for hanging ironed clothes, is accommodated end of a corridor.
If your home is too small for a separate laundry area, at least get a large and good looking laundry basket that can hold a lot of clothes until you get down to washing them. It will keep your home looking neat and clutter-free.
Hook-up connections for a washer, dryer and iron in a large walking wardrobe will leave you with no excuses for not doing the laundry. Clothes can go in the machine as soon as you take them off, and be washed and ready to wear again in a few hours!
There’s more to keeping your laundry organized than just having a convenient laundry area. Once your clothes are washed and ironed, you need to store them away neatly. Organize your closet with sufficient drawers in different sizes so that clothes and accessories can be stored and accessed easily.
Linen needs to be kept in an airy place once it is washed and ironed, so that it remains fresh when you need to use it. Open shelves for towels and sheets can be fixed in a utility area or in the corner of a closet so that they aren’t mixed up with your clothes.
In a small apartment or studio, placing the washer and dryer side by side with a wooden plank on top for keeping folded clothes presents a minimalist solution. Water proof tiles on the floor to protect against spills and splashes as well as storage cabinets on the wall provide everything you need in a small space.
In a large bathroom, the laundry unit can be set up in a corner with sliding doors hiding away the area when it is not in use.
Another option for including laundry units into a small bathroom is to go vertical and use every available inch of space. A pull out laundry bin and storage shelves can be fixed over the washing machine.
When you have a spacious walk-in wardrobe, organizing your clothes after they have been laundered is a piece of cake!
Another clever idea for creating a vertical laundry unit is to stack the dryer over the washing machine. It’s a space-saving solution for tiny apartments.
Drying clothes is an important part of the laundry, and if you don’t have the space for a dryer, installing a rack in a sunlit area is a good option.
Of course, if you are building a house, there’s nothing like incorporating a separate laundry area that has everything – gadgets, storage and even benches for relaxing with a cup of tea or reading a book while you retreat from the rest of the family for some well-deserved quiet time.
