A spacious modern home

The main living area of a house is where the majority of relaxing is done. It is the place where weary bones rest after a long, tiring day. It is also where much of the entertaining is done. In modern designs this tends to be part of the large open plan living area. This modern house illustrates this well. The large living area is divided by the kitchen, situated in the middle. This area is designed for more intimate entertaining although with open plan living areas, it is versatile enough to allow for parties. The huge glass windows that divide the indoors from the outdoors fold away nicely to allow the two to merge seamlessly.

This modern home is a great example of a style and design that is becoming increasingly popular in the 21st century. Characterised by bold designs, open plan living areas and a connection between indoors and outdoors, this house illustrates these well. This house was built for the needs and tastes of it’s residents. The versitality of a modern house allows for all such requirements. Due to the flexibility of design, it is also able to adapt with the changing needs of this family. Consider a modern house to provide functionality, style with flexibility to allow for any surprises. For more ideas on modern houses see this Modern House Interior Design.