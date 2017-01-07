29 garden ideas to beautify your home entrance

The first impression of the home comes from its front yard. A small front area could be used as an opportunity to develop it into a small low maintenance garden that will surely enhance the architecture of the house, besides offering an extra beautiful environment in the property to be used and enjoyed.

Creating a garden on the front will add colour, textures and shapes to the landscape and will undeniably make the entrance of our home the centre of all attention.

In this ideabook, we have brought 29 designs of beautiful frontal gardens for you.

Take a tour and get inspired!