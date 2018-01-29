A stylish and space saving 4-BHK apartment in Bangalore

Whitefield, Bangalore is home to various IT industries, schools and colleges. This area has recently developed and shaped into one of the most desirable areas of Bangalore. In the same neighbourhood, we bring to you one property that is stylishly designed by Dream Designers, interior designers and decorators in Bangalore. This residence is a fine blend of contemporary and traditional designs. The inclusion of stylish and space saving storage cabinets in the entire house, has made it highly functional and elegant at the same time. Let’s take a detailed look at this heavenly abode.
The living room is a cool melange of colours. A sophisticated wooden display on the front wall is highly functional and increases the elegance manifold. Cosy seating is guaranteed with thick cane chairs and a traditional Indian baithak or diwan, which is accentuated with colourful and bright cushions. This living room is converted into a media room with the help of a top mounted projector and concealed TV wall unit. The intricate false ceiling pattern and subtle interiors make this place heartily welcoming and pleasing.
The main attraction of this living room is the sturdy and stylish wall unit. This unit basically spans across the front wall and is a unique ensemble of the bookshelf and TV unit, all combined in one. The centre compartment opens like a window and showcases a high definition TV from the inside. This kind of closed TV cabinet idea is totally rare yet appealing.
Just like any other south Indian home, even this house comes with a personalised and pious Puja room. A cosy corner is created with the help of wood and stone that is nothing less than a mini temple. This stone storage has wooden cabinets and is topped with a stone platform for placing deities. It is further adorned with a platform, which not only provides some extra space, but also makes a visually appealing sight. The wooden ensemble with copper pillars and concealed lighting further enhances the presence of the superpower.
An island kitchen is employed in this modern household. This kitchen exemplifies the use of modular arrangements and designs in a smaller space pretty well. The interiors are done with a neutral approach to create an illusion of space and to highlight the wooden finished shimmery granite platform. The sleek array of white wooden platforms looks absolutely divine against the black windows and earthy basin.
The designers have paid keen attention to the storage as well. For the kitchen storage, they have included warm kitchen cabinets that can be used in unique and modular forms. The prudent idea of including glass separators and sub separators is highly commendable ad it makes a visually appealing storage for utensils and chinaware. This super space saving idea is highly recommended for small kitchens and city residents.
In a nutshell, this apartment encapsulates a broad mix of modern and traditional designs and looks absolutely stunning amongst its contemporaries.