A beautifully furnished family home in Gurgaon

Gurgaon is the most developed part of Delhi’s NCR area. Apart from the lovely Aravalli range, this region is also flanked by multinationals, institutes and colleges on all sides. What catches our unmoved attention is a cosy residence that stands apart in the busy streets of Gurgaon. Designed by Space Interface, this residence induces a pure homely feel, which is a result of subtle interiors, modern designs and engaging products. Ideal for a small family, this 3 BHK apartment will surely inspire you with great ideas and inspirations for designing an amiable house.
The living room and dining room are combined by a common flowery wallpaper that spans across the entire wall. It not only adds to the virtual elegance, but also induces small hints of nature. The TV is mounted on the accent wall that is accentuated partly by wallpaper and partly by ceramic tiles.
As you enter the house, you are greeted with a warmth inducing and welcoming living room. Each element of this room is designed with utmost simplicity and sophistication. While a stale blue couch looks elegant against the neutral wall colours and flooring, the contrasting cushions in different shades add life and a touch of glamour to the area. The uninterrupted inflow of natural light engulfs the entire living room in its beauty and ensures an extra bit of warmth and indulgence.
The bedroom wall unit is a unique display of earthy patterns and geometrical shapes. Created in pristine white, this unit acts as the single hot attraction of the bedroom, which is designed with soft and subtle interiors. Along with the TV, this wall unit is ideal for storing and showcasing various decorative items like collectibles, books and souvenirs. Mellow and concealed lighting further enhances the organic feel of this area.
This dining room is located adjacent to the living room. This beautiful assortment of white and brown hues makes just the perfect eating ambience. The dining table and its chairs are wisely chosen to blend in well with the existing wooden patterns and mute interiors of the room. Extensive use of planters and ceramic artifacts on the backlit accent wall indeed make an ideal joint for spending memorable moments with friends and family.
The bathroom is rendered a wooden cabin like feel. The country touch is added by the use of earthen washbasin and a sleek mirror. What looks absolutely fabulous is the sparkling pink bunch of flowers that rest beautifully in a glass vase. The judicious use of different nuances of brown in wall tiles and flooring shows the hard work and dedication of the designers.
The brightly designed kitchen is a spacious zone of the house that is exposed to warm sunlight through huge glass windows. The cabinets in the kitchen are an elegant display of white and light toned wooden panels. A cosy breakfast counter on one side makes an ideal spot for a quick cup of coffee.
We hope this design inspired you with creative ideas for redesigning your home in a simple yet elegant fashion.