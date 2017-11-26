​6 ideas for a stunning staircase

Another type of staircase is the grand staircase that reminds you of those lavish dinners and luxurious settings on cruise liners and five star hotels. If you are lucky with space and are living in a mansion or manor house that is stretched over 2-3 floors, then this is your best bet. Designed in rock solid wood, these stairs are lined with a comfortable carpet that blends in well with the interiors and creates a fabulous harmonious effect. To further impart luxury, you can go for a majestic and magnificent chandelier in the middle of the hallway. For an enhanced imperial touch, you can even go for a centrally placed wide fleet of stairs that bifurcate into two separate fleets while going up. This will be an absolute winner and will create a super impressive feature in your house. We hope this idea book motivated you to think beyond the functional aspect of stairs. For more such ideas, scroll through homify.

