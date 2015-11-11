5 Interesting ideas for nooks

Those really struggling with space in a house that looks like a cubicle can opt for this idea of turning the tiniest corner of their home into a living room. A single grey two-seater sofa is the only furniture to lounge in this tiny space. A square wooden chest doubles up as a coffee table, while half a wall has a blackboard on it and the other has shelves carved into it for books. A modern metal lamp attached to the wall above the sofa provides all the lighting one needs in this tiny living room nook.

