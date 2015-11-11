A touch of blue for you

Most people shy away from using blue in the kitchen considering it to be a dark colour that rarely comes up in food. But the use of blue in this kitchen shows there is no place that blue can't rule. A section of the wall and ceiling of the kitchen here, along and above the cabinets has been painted a deep shade of midnight blue. Add to this a blue counter top and a dash of blue tiles above the counter and it has turned into a true blue kitchen. The orange kitchen cabinets and a brick wall prevent the kitchen from looking small or too cooped up by blue.

