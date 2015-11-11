A touch of blue for you

Blue is the coolest colour. Be it the serenity of an inky blue night, or the cool lap of a light blue ocean, adding a touch of blue to any room helps to give it a cooler, more sombre look. No wonder a lot of sunny seaside places have blue houses, it helps to keep the interiors cool. But blue can be even used indoors to create the same effect. Too much of it may make room look smaller, but in the right amount and with the right combination blue creates a peaceful cocoon at home. Here are some ideas to add a touch of blue to any home.
Blue has many shades and temperaments. The classy understated use of blue in this dining area brings out the elegant side of this colour. The dark blue walls and chairs in this dining area contrast well against the white ceiling, wooden flooring, cabinet and chairs with grey upholstery. Use of classic lamps and an interesting chandelier and painting shows blue can bring out the beauty of other things too.
A solid dark shade of cobalt blue has been used in this living room wonderfully. And just like cobalt, this rare shade of blue helps to create a strong impression. But it is the balanced use of this blue that helps it stand out most. If the walls are blue then the bookshelves are white, if the table top is blue the table legs are a royal gold. The blue patterns on the rug stand out because of its white base and the blue cushions look grand because of the white sofa on which they rest.
This blue bedroom is perfect for a couple who like the serenity of this colour. The blue on the wall behind the bed doesn't match the rug, nor does the blue of the rug matches the blue of the bedspread. But it doesn't matter, because the overall calming colour scheme along with the balance of white in this bedroom creates the desired effect. Instead of bed side tables blue laminate covered raised platforms add a quirky blue touch to the room. Here's another blue bedroom.
This inky slightly loud shade of blue is for those who aren't afraid of a bold stroke of blue in their home. The walls in the showering area are all covered in tiny square tiles in this inky bold shade of clue and the same tiles cut across the front of a tiled shelf under the washbasin too. Blue lights and a touch of inky blue to a flower vase helps to complete the blue invasion in this bathroom designed by ARQUITETO AQUILES NÍCOLAS KÍLARIS.
Most people shy away from using blue in the kitchen considering it to be a dark colour that rarely comes up in food. But the use of blue in this kitchen shows there is no place that blue can't rule. A section of the wall and ceiling of the kitchen here, along and above the cabinets has been painted a deep shade of midnight blue. Add to this a blue counter top and a dash of blue tiles above the counter and it has turned into a true blue kitchen. The orange kitchen cabinets and a brick wall prevent the kitchen from looking small or too cooped up by blue.
If you are looking for a lighter shade like teal, check out these rooms with a hint of teal.