​6 ideas for a comfortable bed

A royal and luxurious living is everybody’s dream. What if you are not born in that era of kings and queens, you can still recreate the same charm and magic in your bedrooms. An imperial bed when paired with similar side tables and dresser exudes a highly sophisticated and elegant look. It looks stunning when encapsulated in smooth satin bed covers and coverlets. Royal beds can either be a wooden display of fine craftsmanship, which is evident in its intricate carvings or can even be a splendid display of shimmering silver and gold. As is the case with the picture above, pairing contrasting colours with gold or silver framed beds can enlighten an aura of utmost opulence and luxury. For finishing effects, opt for an ornate chandelier that makes this entire vista bath in its glory.

Have teenagers at home and looking for more single bed ideas? Here's an ideabook that will help : 10 ideas for single beds