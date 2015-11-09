6 tips for a stunning exterior

Nature cannot only spruce up the surroundings, but can also lend a refreshing vista. To an outside person, a garden or lawn is the first impressive feature that persuades him to go inside and enter the house. A nice garden with rich and colourful flowers also acts as a perfect place for repose and relaxation. It is an informal way to bring nature close to your house. However, deciding a particular style of garden and then decorating it can be really taxing. One needs to maintain a perfect balance between the topiary and the exterior walls. None of them should be too overwhelming for the other. Also, the placement of the trees and garden should be such that they give a positive and calming feel instead of shady and shabby. Regular maintenance of front garden is highly indispensable as it is the deciding factor of the whole house.

