6 tips for a stunning exterior

An exterior design is usually overlooked in front of the interior design. We tend to forget that even the exterior of the house is as imperative and essential as the interior. Like they say, ‘Don’t judge the book by its cover’. It actually holds false in this domain. We do tend to judge a house by its exteriors and try to make a virtual picture of the interiors in our minds. This is the vital reason that it is absolutely indispensable to design the exteriors with same vigour and enthusiasm. The new technology has made available a huge gamut of designs that can be either used as such or with an extra bit of creativity in designing a stylish and sophisticated exterior. Those who do not want to include much drama can even go for simple, nature-laden designs. This idea book brings to light a few tips to create a splendid architecture that can easily initiate love at first sight.
Breath taking exteriors like these will surely make you weak in your knees in the very first instant. The key to a well-appointed and captivating exterior is a neat display of shapes. Try going for perfect geometric shapes to make a well-defined and crisp exterior. Perfectly lined pillars and appropriately shaped walls enhance the notion that space has been utilised most wisely and judicially. It also casts a reflection of the prudent owner who has paid keen attention to the layout and the exterior design as much as the interior design. Perfect shapes and patterns also help in equal flow of natural light and fresh air in each room. Wide walls and boundaries also open doors to creative indulgences, which might be a good idea for ill shaped walls.
So, now that you have finalized on the shapes, it is time to paint the exteriors. There are various factors to be considered before deciding the shades and colours. While an exterior should be brighter than the interiors, it should not be totally out of sync. Therefore, the exteriors can either be a soothing contrast between the indoor hue and another bright colour or can be a single cote of a shade darker than the interiors. In both the cases, make sure to bridge the gap between interiors and exteriors. Designed by BN architects from Perinthalmanna, the above picture shows the exteriors of a spacious residence where the architects have chosen a colourful palette of 3 to 4 colours. Try opting for colours that suit the surroundings and landscape. Black and grey are an obvious choice as they look bright amidst the green plants and also do not get easily tarnished with time. Dark toned, plastic paints that can sustain harsh weather conditions are considered as the best bet.
Glass windows are the signature feature of new and modern architecture. They not only offer transparency, but also create an informal relationship with the exteriors. The trend of glass windows has entirely changed since past few years. While a country style home, in earlier days, used to have a thick wooden framed window, modern architecture has stepped in with some cool and chic frames and even frameless windows that look nothing but a plain slab of glass. Designed in various shapes and patterns, the glass windows can be tailored according to the needs of the overall layout. They ensure the maximum entry of sunlight, which imparts a cheerful and joyous feeling in the interiors. Full glass exteriors are also a common trend these days as it makes use of only glass windows and sliding glass doors sans the walls.
So after deciding the colours and design patterns, it is now time to finalise some subtle embellishments. Just like interiors, Wood is highly desirable, even in exteriors. The selectively chosen patterns of wood can either brighten the existing dull exteriors or can even mellow the brighter accents. In both the cases, wood can be used in the form of logs, beams and even pergolas. They serve the dual purpose of decoration and support simultaneously. Not just that, full wooden exteriors are in high demand as they render a perfect cabin like feel. The above picture shows how a completely wooden exterior also absolutely stunning amidst green landscapes. This is ideal for a farmhouse or a country style home. Using shades of wood is also an innovative idea to highlight your doors and windows.
Nature cannot only spruce up the surroundings, but can also lend a refreshing vista. To an outside person, a garden or lawn is the first impressive feature that persuades him to go inside and enter the house. A nice garden with rich and colourful flowers also acts as a perfect place for repose and relaxation. It is an informal way to bring nature close to your house. However, deciding a particular style of garden and then decorating it can be really taxing. One needs to maintain a perfect balance between the topiary and the exterior walls. None of them should be too overwhelming for the other. Also, the placement of the trees and garden should be such that they give a positive and calming feel instead of shady and shabby. Regular maintenance of front garden is highly indispensable as it is the deciding factor of the whole house.
Lighting is an important feature for highlighting the exteriors and the interiors. It not only brings brightness, but also adds life to the entire place. Even in the exteriors, lighting plays an imperative and highly functional role. During the nights, the entrance lights and lawn lights create a magical spell that is highly inviting and calming at the same time. The lighting needs to be placed strategically for maximum glory. Highlighting various important features of the façade like entrance, topiary, pathway and even garage is absolutely mandatory. The bright yellow lamps look beautiful amidst the green landscape and dark overcast. They impart a homely and personal feeling to the house, even from the outside.