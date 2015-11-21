Top 6 homes in India

Everyone has an idea of their dream home and has everything conceptualized from the linen to the furnishing. Some want a luxurious penthouse in New York with all the lavish trimmings and some wish for beach house on the coasts of the Bahamas. But some are blessed to have their dream houses.
India is home to some of the best homes, ranging from cosy yet luxurious farmhouses to modern pieces of art as homes. Built away from the hustle and bustle of the city, these homes will inspire you to start building your very own dream house.
Perfect for a retreat, this sprawling house is set in 2.5 acres of land on the outskirts of New Delhi. The house is beautifully designed with a combination of modern and traditional styles. The stunning blend gives the house a visually arresting look and urges you to leave the hustle and bustle of city life.
Built with intriguing geometric patterns, this house stands out with its avant-garde design. This stunning house in Bangalore brings out the beauty of modern architecture. The geometric patterns dominate the entirety of the house, giving it an exclusive edge.
With jalis and arched openings seamlessly tying the place together, the Brick House is situated amidst rural settlements in Wada, near Mumbai, India. A 2500 sq.ft. farmhouse, this architectural masterpiece is set within hills and farms. An individualistic piece of architecture, the Brick House follows a distinct and unique pattern.
With sharp structural edges, ultra-high windows, and a checkered pattern across the exterior, the House by the Ganges in Rishikesh stands out with its edgy and urban design. Blending modern and minimal styles, the house is set in the middle of lush greenery that complements the gray toned exterior.
A 5,000 sq.ft. plus spatial layout, the weekend home is on a sprawling one acre property in Raigarh. The perfect weekend getaway home, it is designed with large fenestrations, deep decks, and a series of courtyards.