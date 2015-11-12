Drastic climatic changes and rapidly diminishing natural resources have encouraged a growing tribe of environment conscious citizens of the world to conserve resources and make environment friendly dwellings for their families. Today even developers are talking about environment friendly or Eco-friendly homes which consume less energy as they use natural light throughout the day. Most of the energy around the world is consumed during winter and summer months when extreme temperatures force people to stay indoors.

Here is an Eco-friendly house designed by Lijo.RenyArchitects that focuses on minimal hindrances in the layout to allow free flow of light and air. Constructed with locally available materials the building has been created with minimal disturbance to surrounding environment.