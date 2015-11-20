Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bonfire ideas for every family occassion

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Loading admin actions …

There is something considerably captivating and comforting about fire and when it is possible to have a fire pit in the backyard, it will literally transform it and become a space where people will gather and exchange thoughts. Mankind has always had a use and fascination for fire so it is natural that someone would want to admire a fire in their own backyard. Here are some fire pits that will bring life to the garden.

Teepee fire pit

Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
BD Designs

Outdoor Planes Fire

BD Designs
BD Designs
BD Designs

Often wooden branches that are put into the fire will be in placed in a way that resembles almost exactly the formation of the metal slats in this picture. The idea, made possible thanks to BD Design is inspiring and ingenious where the designer recreated a fire's wood shaping that looks like a teepee: a wood fire imitating pit that is designed to contain an actual fire with wood. This stands as a delightful addition to the garden in this picture.

Great ball of fire

außergewöhnliche Feuerstellen - Kugel, Atelier51 Atelier51 Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Atelier51

Atelier51
Atelier51
Atelier51

This amusing design for a fire pit is definitely out of the ordinary. Whether this fire pits contains fire of not, it is a great statement piece that will invigorate the garden or patio. This festive great ball of fire is a clever design.The fire will prove its splendour by the contrast of the iron circles against the bristling fire inside. This fire pit is also useful since its size permits the owner to place it wherever it is wanted.

Ceramic fire pit

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

homify
homify
homify

This lovely ceramic fire pit brings a country style to the garden. The advantage of this fire pit is that is can be transported and enjoyed anywhere. Since warm colour tones such as orange and red which are present in the fire and cold colour tones such as blue, the will be a harmonious opposition of colour. One shade brings out the other and vice-versa. This fire pit have been made in ceramics which is a nice alternative to metal.

Fire nest

The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs Garden Fire pits & barbecues
BD Designs

The changing face of the outdoor bonfire

BD Designs
BD Designs
BD Designs

This modern and very creative kind of fire pit is a marvellous piece to have in a garden or terrace.The bended metal wires are the focal point of this fire pit. They bring an interesting twist to what a normal fire pit looks like. A true delightful kind of fire pit that is quite unique and interesting. This fire pit is sure to be a conversation starter.

Abstract fire

diverse vuurkorven en buitenhaarden , kunsteboer kunsteboer Garden Fire pits & barbecues
kunsteboer

kunsteboer
kunsteboer
kunsteboer

This original idea proves that a fire pit does not need to be like very other. This one stands out by its irregular and wavy shape. After a closer look at the picture, it becomes clear that the inspiration for this fire pit is that of a a flamme. The wavy shape is also a fun way to evacuate the smoke through the curling chimney of this fire pit. Whether an abstract construction or the reproduction of a flamme are considered, the one thing that remains is that this fire pit is fantastic.

A home filled with light


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks