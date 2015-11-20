Bonfire ideas for every family occassion

This original idea proves that a fire pit does not need to be like very other. This one stands out by its irregular and wavy shape. After a closer look at the picture, it becomes clear that the inspiration for this fire pit is that of a a flamme. The wavy shape is also a fun way to evacuate the smoke through the curling chimney of this fire pit. Whether an abstract construction or the reproduction of a flamme are considered, the one thing that remains is that this fire pit is fantastic.