Bonfire ideas for every family occassion

There is something considerably captivating and comforting about fire and when it is possible to have a fire pit in the backyard, it will literally transform it and become a space where people will gather and exchange thoughts. Mankind has always had a use and fascination for fire so it is natural that someone would want to admire a fire in their own backyard. Here are some fire pits that will bring life to the garden.
Often wooden branches that are put into the fire will be in placed in a way that resembles almost exactly the formation of the metal slats in this picture. The idea, made possible thanks to BD Design is inspiring and ingenious where the designer recreated a fire's wood shaping that looks like a teepee: a wood fire imitating pit that is designed to contain an actual fire with wood. This stands as a delightful addition to the garden in this picture.
This amusing design for a fire pit is definitely out of the ordinary. Whether this fire pits contains fire of not, it is a great statement piece that will invigorate the garden or patio. This festive great ball of fire is a clever design.The fire will prove its splendour by the contrast of the iron circles against the bristling fire inside. This fire pit is also useful since its size permits the owner to place it wherever it is wanted.
This lovely ceramic fire pit brings a country style to the garden. The advantage of this fire pit is that is can be transported and enjoyed anywhere. Since warm colour tones such as orange and red which are present in the fire and cold colour tones such as blue, the will be a harmonious opposition of colour. One shade brings out the other and vice-versa. This fire pit have been made in ceramics which is a nice alternative to metal.
This modern and very creative kind of fire pit is a marvellous piece to have in a garden or terrace.The bended metal wires are the focal point of this fire pit. They bring an interesting twist to what a normal fire pit looks like. A true delightful kind of fire pit that is quite unique and interesting. This fire pit is sure to be a conversation starter.
This original idea proves that a fire pit does not need to be like very other. This one stands out by its irregular and wavy shape. After a closer look at the picture, it becomes clear that the inspiration for this fire pit is that of a a flamme. The wavy shape is also a fun way to evacuate the smoke through the curling chimney of this fire pit. Whether an abstract construction or the reproduction of a flamme are considered, the one thing that remains is that this fire pit is fantastic.