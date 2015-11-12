Your browser is out-of-date.

6 tips to make your kid's bedroom cosier

Nicole C Nicole C
Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
Designing a kid's bedroom is crucial because their personal tastes and styles differ from ours. Kids love their rooms to be interactive and vibrant, filled with their favourite cartoons and toys. With the energy they have, decorating their bedrooms with an interactive style makes them active and also engages them thoroughly.

The decor should also be cosy so your kid enjoys hanging out in the bedroom alone or with his friends. By incorporating certain elements, the bedroom will be your kid's favourite place to play. These tips will give you the inspiration on how to make your kid's bedroom more cosy. 

Bunk beds

homify Modern nursery/kids room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The best addition to any kid's bedroom is a bunk bed. Fun, interactive, and space saving, a bunk bed works great for any kid's bedroom. If you have an only child, the bunk bed can get creative with a play area below the bed. If you have more kids, you can design double bunk beds side by side.

Cartoon wallpaper

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

kid's bedroom walls should be adorned with the their favourite animals, cartoons, or princesses. This makes the bedroom enjoyable and fun to the kid. They enjoy hanging out in their room because of the decor choices.

Visit this ideabook for trendy wallpaper ideas for kids bedrooms.

Comfortable kids bean bags

Apartament przy ul. Studenckiej w Krakowie, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio Modern nursery/kids room
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

Kids love furniture that are fun looking and extremely comfortable. You can add bean bags with a design of their own. These bean bags are great when your kid has a sleepover and invites all their friends over. Bean bags are available in different styles, shapes, and designs as well.

Smart storage shelves

Projekt domu jednorodzinnego 3 (wykonany dla A2.Studio Pracownia Architektury), BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz

BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz
BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz
BAGUA Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz

The key to keeping your kid's bedroom organized and de-cluttered is incorporating the use of smart storage shelves. By adding these shelves, your kid will keep his room clean and clutter-free. It also saves space, giving your more room to enjoy their activities. 

Decorative ceiling

Housing, Murat Aksel Architecture Murat Aksel Architecture Modern nursery/kids room Wood Pink
Murat Aksel Architecture

Murat Aksel Architecture
Murat Aksel Architecture
Murat Aksel Architecture

Designing your kid's bedroom with a decorative ceiling adds a fun factor to their space. The options of decorating the ceiling are plenty, from glow-in-the-dark stars to fun animal or cartoon stickers. 

Play area

Спортивный интерьер детской комнаты , Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Minimalist nursery/kids room
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Implementing a creative play area into the bedroom makes the bedroom more interactive and enjoyable for your kid. You can choose to decorate the room with an elaborate play area or something as simple as a wall climbing area.

For more inspiration on kids bedroom decor, visit AIS Designs.

