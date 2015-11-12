6 ideas for a stylish compact kitchen makeover

The decor options for kitchens has multiplied over the past few years, giving you a range of styles and designs to choose from. You can design the kitchen with a rustic style or a modern style, depending on your personal tastes. However, decorating a compact kitchen can be a little tedious.
The easiest and most economical way to give your kitchen a makeover is to redesign certain elements that will complement the entirety of the kitchen. From getting a modular kitchen to changing the wall paint, here are some ideas to help you give your compact kitchen a stylish makeover.
A kitchen is one of the most important rooms in the home and the key to making it stand out is choosing the right colour palette. Decorating it with neutral tones gives the option to choose different types of decor accessories. Designing the kitchen with neutral tones allows you to mix two different styles to create your own.
To make your kitchen look wider and spacious, design the kitchen with brighter floor tiling. You can decorate your kitchen floors with pastel shaded tiles like white and beige. The kitchen is more enhanced with lighter shaded floor tiling and looks pristine and elegant.
The dream kitchen involves the fanciest and luxurious kitchen range but with a compact space you can always choose a smaller kitchen range to not overcrowd the room. Furnish your kitchen with a minimal kitchen range to avoid the cluttering and making the space look smaller.
There's no better way to decorate the kitchen than infusing the space with the flow of natural light. Design the kitchen with wide windows for the entry of natural light, making it look more welcoming and cosy. You can install brighter wall or ceiling lights to keep the kitchen radiant with light at all times.
To save space and ensure moving space in your kitchen, opt for built-in furnishing. This helps you keep the kitchen organised easily and also provides you with ample space to moved around when you're cooking.
Installing smart storage shelves in your compact kitchen saves you space, organises the kitchen essentials easily, and prevents clutter from accumulating. Smart storage shelves are the perfect addition to any kitchen with their helpful design.
