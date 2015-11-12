6 ideas for a stylish compact kitchen makeover

The decor options for kitchens has multiplied over the past few years, giving you a range of styles and designs to choose from. You can design the kitchen with a rustic style or a modern style, depending on your personal tastes. However, decorating a compact kitchen can be a little tedious.

The easiest and most economical way to give your kitchen a makeover is to redesign certain elements that will complement the entirety of the kitchen. From getting a modular kitchen to changing the wall paint, here are some ideas to help you give your compact kitchen a stylish makeover.