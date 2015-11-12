Your browser is out-of-date.

Amazing ideas to furnish your compact home office

APPARTEMENT PARIS XVI, Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur Barbara Sterkers , architecte d'intérieur Modern study/office
Working from home is rather different from working in an office. You don't need to give up a huge bedroom or convert the guest bedroom into your office. A few inches in your home, a spare corner, or a storage—these ideas work better to transform an empty space into your home office. The design options for your office at home are endless and you can get creative with the styles.

The lack of space shouldn't stop you from turning your compact home office space into the perfect workspace. Turning your work space into something inspiring and trendy is the best and easiest way to work at home. With the trend of working from home reaching new heights, there are many ideas to decorate your space. This ideabook gives you creative and fun ways to design your compact home office.

Storage shelves

The most important addition to any workspace is the storage shelf. From storing important documents to keeping knick-knacks, a storage shelf provides space to de-clutter your workspace. You can either furnish your home with a smart shelving system or individual shelves in varying shapes. 

Desk and chair

If you're utilising an empty wall space as your office, the easiest way to furnish it is by adding a desk and chair. You can choose a modern, minimalist, or Scandinavian style for a brighter and wider workspace. Add minimally designed furniture and add your creativity on the walls.

Subtle tones

Decorating your office with subtle tones makes it look more spacious, clean, and easier to work in. From white walls to pastel shaded furniture, the workspace can be designed to suit your personal style and tastes.

Gadgets

The essential of any workspace, home or office, is the addition of gadgets. You can add your desktop, your laptop, and a TV if you have the space. Decorating around the gadgets proves to be easier and helps you save more space.

Book shelf

No workspace is complete without a bookshelf. If you have the space, a wall-length book shelf is the best way to furnish the room. However, compact home offices don't have the luxury of space. Furnish the room with a built-in book shelf to save space and keep your books and magazines organised. 

Natural light

If you're designing your home office, ensure its placement is next to the window. The flow of natural light brightens the room and makes the work process easier and better. Use bright lighting options to irradiate the room with light at all times.

Take a virtual stroll through the home office decor ideabook for more inspiration.

No, Thanks