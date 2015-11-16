Your browser is out-of-date.

Trendy decor ideas for your studio apartment

THAT'S FUSION, VINTAGENCY VINTAGENCY Eclectic style living room
Decorating your studio apartment can be a bit challenging, considering the minimal space you have to work with and the maximum design ideas running through your head. Studio apartments are a little tricky to design and can be quite a task if you want something to suit your style. You can incorporate two styles or you can stick to one. However, a trendy makeover is exactly the thing your studio apartment needs. 

By mixing and matching styles and designs, you give your studio apartment a unique style and glimpse into your personality. The apartment turns into your personal space and a space of personal expression. Here are some ideas to help you jazz up your studio apartment.

Pop art inspiration

Pop art has inspired the decor and design world for many years with its vibrancy and elaborate concepts. By adding pop art wallpapers, decor pieces, or pop art inspired furniture, you turn your studio apartment into a chic and trendy destination to live.

Unique decor accessories

If you're a creative person, there's no better way to express that imagination that decorating your walls with the things that inspire you. Add a chalkboard next to your desk so you can doodle away while you work. You can design the walls with the world map if you're an aspiring traveller. Express your desires in your home and hone that creativity into your decor. 

Modern furniture

If you see an oddly shaped piece of furniture or something you can DIY, incorporate that into your home. Modern furniture brings the room together with an exclusive and eclectic style, giving your apartment a personal style statement.

Minimal furnishing

A studio apartment lacks the space to decorate it to the fullest. To make the room look wider and easier to move around in, furnish your studio apartment with minimal furniture. Design the apartment with smaller and compact pieces of furniture.

Take a virtual stroll through Nuvo Designs for more inspiration.

Bean bags

Bean bags are the best way to furnish your studio apartment, because they take up little space and leave you with ample moving space. You can furnish your apartment with differently shaped, patterned, and coloured bean bags to suit your needs and style.

Bright lighting

When you have a studio apartment with minimal space, the flow of natural light is limited. To brighten the apartment, design the home with bright lighting in white or vibrant yellow to make the space look more spacious and welcoming.

Here are some inventive ideas for studio apartments

​A colourful room for teenage boy


