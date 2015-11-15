Stunning curtain ideas for your bedroom

Most Indian homes choose to decorate the windows in all their rooms with curtains, varying in different shapes and styles. Curtains not only provide privacy when you need it, but also decorate the window panes in style with their unique designs. Depending on the decor of your home, you can choose the type of curtain from the material to the embellishments on them.
The bedroom is the one place most of us need our privacy and what better way to escape from the eyes of the world than closing the windows with stylish curtains. Here are some stunning curtain ideas to help you get the privacy you need in your bedroom and also amp up the decor.
One of the more common styles, printed curtains usually follow a floral or rustic inspired print and is perfect for bedrooms with rustic and classic styles. You can embellish the bedroom windows with bold floral printed curtains or subtle floral printed windows.
If you need more home decor ideas, visit Creazione Interiors.
If your bedroom decor has a classic or rustic style, embellished curtains are the best way to adorn your windows. Some embellished curtains feature two layers and some feature three layers with adornments below each layer. You can choose the colour, the material, and the type of embellishments you need.
A classic design, solid coloured curtains are one of the most common styles in decor. Simply coloured, these curtains are perfect for homes with minimalist or Scandinavian decors. You can choose the colour depending on the shade palette of your bedroom decor.
Abstract printed curtains have a unique style, giving your bedroom an eclectic look. These curtains can be designed with quirky, pop art, tribal, or modern prints to suit your style and the decor of your bedroom.
Overlaying different materials to create a single pattern defines a textured curtain. Perfect for homes with modern or eclectic decors, textured curtains add an oomph to the bedroom with their exclusive design. You can choose from silk over georgette or cotton over shimmery fabric.
Often designed with see-through patterns, opaque curtains are great for homes with a tropical or Mediterranean decor. Designed with pastel shades, these curtains embellish the windows with their charming style.
For more ideas on bedroom decor, have a look at the creative bedroom interiors ideabook.